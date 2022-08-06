Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.

The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.

Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start after they lost out on last season’s title by one point last season. Darwin Nunez could make his full debut after scoring from the bench in last weekend’s Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 6 August at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. There will also be a live stream for BT Sport subscribers, who can also watch the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Fulham could hand a debut to Bernd Leno after the German goalkeeper completed a move from Arsenal this week. Harry Wilson could miss two months due to injury but Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira could start in midfield.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker but have a number of players unavailable, including Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate. Jurgen Klopp said new signing Darwin Nunez is “ready” to start but warned that he may not as the striker still gets up to speed.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Odds

Fulham: 12/1

Draw: 21/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Everything here points to a fairly routine opening win for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah opening his account for the season and Darwin Nunez adding another later on. Fulham 0-3 Liverpool