Fulham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Sports Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Fulham
    Fulham
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Fulham begin life back in the Premier League at home to Liverpool in their season opener at Craven Cottage today.

Last season’s Championship winners have suffered immediate relegations in each of their previous two visits to the Premier League, failing to score more than 30 points each time.

Marco Silva’s side will look to Alexander Mitrovic to continue the form that saw him score an astonishing 43 goals during their Championship winning season but face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who are determined to use the heartbreak of falling short in last year’s title race as they begin their campaign.

BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs Liverpool

Liverpool have won five of the six opening day matches they have played under Klopp, while Mohamed Salah has scored on the opening day of the season in each of his five appearances for the Reds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 6 August at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. There will also be a live stream for BT Sport subscribers, who can also watch the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Fulham could hand a debut to Bernd Leno after the German goalkeeper completed a move from Arsenal this week. Harry Wilson could miss two months due to injury but Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira could start in midfield.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker but have a number of players unavailable, including Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate. Jurgen Klopp said new signing Darwin Nunez is “ready” to start but warned that he may not as the striker still gets up to speed.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Odds

Fulham: 12/1

Draw: 21/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Everything here points to a fairly routine opening win for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah opening his account for the season and Darwin Nunez adding another later on. Fulham 0-3 Liverpool

