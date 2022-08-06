Fulham vs Liverpool live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters

02:15 PM

Liverpool's equaliser

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal - Reuters

02:14 PM

86 minutes

Fulham look slightly unsure whether they should play forward or look to retain the ball conservatively. Dancing feet from Elliott down the right but Fulham defend before Mitrovic throws himself over to win the foul.

02:12 PM

83 minutes

No let up from Fulham here, and they have a throw deep in the Liverpool half after Alexander-Arnold cleared a cross. Then Robinson's delivery from the left is too heavy and goes out for a throw. Good covering defending from Ream but Liverpool looking so dangerous now. Fine work from Decordova-Reid and Tete to win a foul.

02:10 PM

GOOOAAAALLL! Liverpool are level

It was a scruffy goal but Liverpool will not care. Alexander-Arnold chipped the ball into the box, and the ball skimmed off Ream's head and fell for Nunez, and he knocked the ball into Salah's path for the simplest of finishes. What a finish we are in for now.

02:08 PM

79 minutes

Liverpool are repeatedly progressing to the Fulham penalty area now but the home team are just about standing firm. A Liverpool corner skims off a Fulham head, but Carvalho could not keep the volley from the edge of the area down.

02:07 PM

The penalty incident

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham is fouled whilst being challenged by Virgil van Dijk - Getty Images

02:05 PM

76 minutes

Nunez with another effort, this time from a tight angle in the right channel but he dragged the volley wide of the far post. Liverpool are about to bring Carvalho on against his former club.

02:02 PM

74 minutes

Not long before the penalty incident Salah saw a header tipped over the bar. Nunez has been electric since coming on and sparked significant improvement in the team performance but Liverpool are behind again. Can Fulham now hold on?

02:01 PM

GOAL! Mitrovic converts

What a game he has had. Just at it looked like it would be a matter of time before Liverpool found the second the game has swung back towards the home team again.

02:00 PM

70 minutes: FULHAM PENALTY!

Mitrovic backed Van Dijk into the penalty area, and he showed good feet to shift the ball to his left and the Dutchman stuck out an outstretched leg and tripped him. There was not loads of contact, but he definitely impeded the forward.

01:58 PM

Instant impact

This Darwin Nunez looks like a proper predator. The power off the ball, the aggression of the running, the wide-eyed energy. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 6, 2022

01:57 PM

66 minutes

Television have given the goal to Darwin Nunez, but that might be reviewed by the Premier League as the game progresses.

Nunez looking dangerous again after a long ball forward, but Fulham get back to clear after he tried to squeeze a shot beyond Rodak.

Correction: replays show it was Nunez's goal. The ball bounced off Adarabioyo but back on to Nunez's foot and into the net. A stroke of luck but that is a debut goal.

01:53 PM

GOOOAAALLL! Liverpool level through an own goal

Almost a carbon copy of the chance Nunez just missed. Nice interplay from Henderson and Elliott in midfield, and Salah rolled the ball across for Nunez who went for the flick but it may have been turned in by the toe of Adarabioyo.

01:50 PM

61 minutes

That was a big let off for Fulham with Adarabioyo caught on the ball in their buid-up, but Nunez tried to square when he had the chance to put his laces through it. James Milner has replaced Fabinho for Liverpool.

Nunes goes close! Salah feeds a ball across the six-yard box and Nunez backheels it at the near post but Rodak made the starfish save.

01:48 PM

Scrutiny on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold on the goal: obviously could have done better, but also I can't think of many full-backs who would have been able to handle a full-steam-ahead Mitro attacking the back post like that. That's a position you really do not want to be in as a defender. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 6, 2022

01:46 PM

58 minutes

Liverpool are really struggling here, it is like they are running through treacle, they do not look ready for this game. Fulham are all over them, and Kebano hits the post! Cracking effort from the right across Alisson, who was well beaten. Hit the inside of the woodwork but bounced out.

01:44 PM

55 minutes

Fulham's aggression causing problems again and forcing mistakes, but Robinson eventually fouls Matip. The home team could not possibly have executed this game plan any better.

Dangerous counter attack for Fulham but Decordova-Reid went the wrong way.

01:41 PM

52 minutes

Darwin Nunez has replaced Firmino and has gone straight through the middle. Elliott on for Thiago. Kebano in space down the right but he was well offside and the flag eventually went up.

Ream lets the ball bounce in his own area rather than volleying away and Liverpool win a corner. Pin ball in the box, but Nunez is flagged for offside and Fulham breathe a sigh of relief.

01:38 PM

49 minutes

Kebano slipped at the vital moment down the right when he looked poised to cross.

There are some Liverpool changes coming: Harvey Elliott, the former Fulham player, and Darwin Nunez are about to come on to offer some more creativity and goal threat.

The physio is on and is rubbing Thiago's thigh which is a worry for Liverpool.

01:36 PM

47 minutes

Fulham have at least started the half with some territory, it is imperative they do not drop too deep, too early. Sometimes Liverpool give you no choice, though.

Lovely play from Pereira and Robinson down the left but Matip heads the cross away. It came from Fulham winning the ball back in midfield again.

01:33 PM

We're back under way in the second half!

Will this be a classic case of a tale of two halves? No changes for either side, but you feel sure we will see Darwin Nunez at some stage. He was warming up at the break.

01:23 PM

Is this the year he makes the step up and delivers Premier League goals?

44 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 44 goals in 45 league matches since the start of last season, 15 more than any other player in England's top four tiers. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/IGIqJFhTqJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 6, 2022

01:21 PM

Craven Cottage has a new hero

Really impressive opening 40 minutes from Fulham. Joao Palhinha (£17m from Sporting Lisbon) looks an excellent signing in midfield. #FFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 6, 2022

01:20 PM

HT: Fulham 1 Liverpool 0

Liverpool fans will disagree, but that was a welcome surprise given predictions of a formality.

Fulham have almost out-Liverpooled Liverpool: they have been tigerish in the challenge, stronger physically, and Palhinha and Mitrovic have bullied their opposite numbers at times. Their three central pairings of Ream-Adarabioyo, Reed-Palhinha and Mitrovic-Pereira have stayed really tight and blocked Liverpool off in a compact 4-4-2.

Is this set up for Darwin Nunez to save the day?

01:16 PM

Two minutes of added time

Fulham just need to manage the game now. Diaz found himself free at the back post but his header is harmless and Rodak claims.

01:15 PM

44 minutes

Fulham have looked the physically stronger and more intense side today, and you almost never say that against Liverpool. Van Dijk pressed and his is unable to play forward with any quality. Mitrovic almost scoops a lovely through ball for Pereira but Matip cut it out. He would have been clean through.

01:13 PM

42 minutes

Mitrovic is putting a hell of a defensive shift in, but he is always at risk of conceding fouls as he did there. Fulham starting to sink a little deeper in their shape now, so important they get through to half time. They get a breather when Alexander-Arnold controls the ball with his hand after a bad touch.

01:11 PM

Mitrovic's header

Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (C) heads home the opening goal of the English Premier League football match - AFP

01:10 PM

39 minutes

If Liverpool are to equalise it looks like coming via their left flank. Diaz makes room for a left-footed shot in the area from a tight angle, and it was a cracking strike that kissed the crossbar. Diaz the pick of their front three so far.

01:07 PM

37 minutes

You would still back Liverpool to respond but they have been a shadow of their usual selves so far. That goal was not against the run of play.

That was better though. Alexander-Arnold switches play to the other full-back Robertson, and his ball across goal is not far away from the outstretched leg on Diaz.

01:05 PM

Alexander-Arnold beaten at the back post

Fulham lead at Craven Cottage. Tete's cross attacked by Mitrovic at the back post. Mitrovic all over Alexander-Arnold, who hardly got off the ground — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 6, 2022

01:04 PM

GOOOOOAAAALL! Mitrovic heads Fulham into the lead

Well, well, this is a turn up for the books. Henderson was down holding his ankle and Fulham broke clear down the right side. Kebano just stayed onside, and fed right-back Tete on the overlap, who chipped a peach of a ball to the back stick where Mitrovic came crashing in with a textbook centre-forwards header. Too much power for Alisson and Fulham lead!

01:02 PM

31 minutes

Fulham with another couple of nearly moments! Robinson stands up a cross to the edge of the box, and Reed struck the shot sweetly but Robertson made the block. Then Kebano burst into the box and fizzed a dangerous ball across the box after more good counter-pressing.

01:00 PM

29 minutes

Really quick thinking from the Fulham goalkeeper Rodak to pick out Pereira in the left channel with an excellent piece of distribution. Pereira's cross looks like it was heading for Mitrovic but Matip rose to head behind for a corner. The corner hits the side netting.

12:57 PM

26 minutes

Palhinha caught on the ball in his own half but Henderson's pass was poor and Robinson got around on the cover to snuff out the danger. Fulham fans scream for a foul on Palhinha, but then they do get their foul through Mitrovic. Game becoming slightly bitty - this time Kebano is penalised for barging Diaz over.

12:54 PM

23 minutes

Mitrovic and then Kebano put their bodies to good use to hold the ball up and draw a foul from Van Dijk, 40-45 yards out over near the right touchline.

It was a cracking delivery by Pereira, but Ream seemed to have a 50p head and the ball skewed well right. They kept it alive though and Palhinha saw a snap shot deflected behind for a corner. Liverpool defend but good from Fulham again.

12:52 PM

21 minutes

Henderson tries to break forward but Salah's chipped pass towards him runs out of space and Fulham have a goal kick. Pereira mis-cues an attempted through ball to Mitrovic after Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away. Fulham still competitive but how long can they sustain this for? It is a warm day at pitch level.

Robertson gets in down the left and Robinson produces a crucial back post header when Salah looked ready to pounce.

12:50 PM

Klopp was not too happy with the early exchanges

Fulham's head coach Marco Silva, left, and Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp follow the English Premier League - AP

12:48 PM

17 minutes

Tete gets away with a late and heavy challenge on Diaz, lucky to escape without a booking and Klopp is not happy. Liverpool are just starting to creep up the pitch and enjoy some more territory. Adarabioyo volleys away an Alexander-Arnold cross.

12:46 PM

15 minutes

Liverpool have the ball in the net, but the flag goes up for offside. Their first move on any quality with Firmino flicking the ball into Robertson's path but Rodak made the save. The rebound fell to Diaz who curled a lovely finish into the top corner but Robertson was offside initially. First moment of danger for Fulham.

12:43 PM

13 minutes

Liverpool are trying to build play patiently from the back, but are struggling to play through Fulham, and when they clear the ball defensively it is flying out of play rather than being retained by a red shirt. Klopp already stalking the touchline.

12:42 PM

11 minutes

Fulham have been very compact from back to front, the central defenders Adarabioyo and Ream are pushing up and staying close to their midfielders. They look a well-drilled side at the moment, despite some pessimism about their transfer business.

12:38 PM

8 minutes

Thiago with a cute pass in midfield under pressure, sucking Reed in, but his attempt at a long diagonal out to Salah is overhit. Cordova-Reid has started on the left and Kebano on the right for Fulham. Plenty of bite in the home team's midfield at the moment, Palhinha looks to have settled in well.

12:36 PM

6 minutes

The game is mostly being played in the Liverpool half at the moment, Pereira with a cross into Alisson's gloves. Fulham then swarm all over Firmino and win the ball straight back, and the home team get forward and win a corner. Matip heads it away, but this has been a scratchy opening from Liverpool. Fulham will be encouraged but early days.

12:34 PM

4 minutes

This has been a bright Fulham start. They worked the ball well to Kebano on the right and his threatening cross drifted across the six-yard box. The flag belatedly went up for offside.

Fulham aggressive without the ball, but Mitrovic crosses the line and fouls Thiago.

12:32 PM

2 minutes

A promising moment inside the first minute as Mitrovic drifts into some space behind Fabinho from a throw, and he was allowed the carry the ball into the box and poke a shot wide. Reed looking to be energetic and get around Liverpool's midfield. Liverpool yet to establish much possession - but we are two minutes in!

12:31 PM

KICK OFF!

Liverpool get the game under way. The camera angle at Craven Cottage is now far more steep, almost unrecognisable. If you're the kind of person who remembers these things, which I am.

12:27 PM

The players are on their way out

It is a glorious day by the Thames and the pitch looks immaculate. Last time Fulham started a Premier League season at home, it was behind closed doors against Arsenal in 2020. An almost full house in today - the upper tier of the new stand is still under construction.

12:22 PM

No Nunez in the starting line up

Perhaps a slight disappointment for Liverpool fans and neutrals alike, but Klopp has history when it comes to holding back new signings until they are absolutely ready. We barely saw Fabinho until after Christmas when he signed, but once he came into the team there was no stopping him.

12:17 PM

Klopp watching the warm-ups as ever

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) watches his players warm-up ahead of the English Premier League football - AFP

11:50 AM

Alisson will be in an interesting shade of lilac today

11:47 AM

Liverpool fans have gathered to greet the team coach

Liverpool fans react as the Liverpool team arrive prior tog the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC - GETTY IMAGES

11:46 AM

Five subs in action this weekend

I took a detailed look at how the rule change has already changed this summer's transfer market, and will alter how coaches approach matches during the 90 minutes. Will it benefit the big boys to the extent people are predicting? You can read the piece in full here.

11:35 AM

Our man at the Cottage

Love this place. Love the first weekend of a new season. Firmino starts ahead of Nuñez for Liverpool. New signings Leno, Duffy, Solomon and Mbabu on the bench for Fulham. pic.twitter.com/0rCpolgtua — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 6, 2022

11:33 AM

Fulham starting XI: Leno on the bench

There £20m midfield signing Palinha does start though, as does Mitrovic. Robinson might feel he can give Alexander-Arnold a problem on the overlap.

11:31 AM

Liverpool starting XI: As anticipated with Nunez on the bench

Konate is absent through injury so Matip partners Van Dijk at the back. It's a very experienced midfield and a familiar forward line. Fabio Carvalho among the substitutes against his former club.

Here's how we line up for our 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener 👊🔴 #FULLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 6, 2022

11:29 AM

Marco Silva is in the building

The Fulham manager has been frustrated by the lack of new arrivals, although Bern Leno was signed from Arsenal this week. He could be in for a busy day.

Fulham manager Marco Silva acknowledges the fans as he arrives - Reuters

11:06 AM

Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah refreshed after one of 'most intense seasons ever'

By Chris Bascombe

Mohamed Salah looks re-energised, rejuvenated and ready to renew his quest for the Premier League golden boot after a pre-season break and record Anfield deal.

His manager, Jurgen Klopp, is ready to reap the reward of Salah’s much-needed summer holiday after an exhausting end to last season.

Erasing the shadow over Salah’s future, when he extended his contract by another two years on £350,000 a week, is not so easy to measure. At the very least, Klopp admits he was glad to remove the distraction of weekly questions about Salah’s long-term commitment.

"Mo had one of the most intense seasons ever, with the African Cup of Nations and all of our games,” said Klopp.

"Everyone talks about us playing 63 games and stuff like this, but we had some players who played a tournament in between as well, which is absolutely ridiculous.

"After a few weeks of holiday, Mo is always full of power and energy and he came back in a good shape and, yes, knowing where he will be for the next very, very important years in his career. Yes, that gave all of us a boost and him as well. He looked really sharp in the whole pre-season to be honest. Long may it continue, that would be really cool.

"It is of course much better now than if he would have been out of contract next summer. Mo would have been the same person, I am 100% sure he could have pushed that aside, but you would not stop asking and that is the problem we would constantly face. These things help, yes."

It is symptomatic of how quickly the football world moves on that once Salah’s future was resolved, the focus switched to how new team mate Darwin Nunez and Manchester City signing Erling Haaland might go head-to-head in this season's goal charts.

Writing off Salah's capacity to eclipse both would be unwise, his hunger to continue breaking records being insatiable.

"People are motivated by different things, I think Mo’s biggest motivation is to win football games and to score, that is definitely the case," said Klopp.

"I don't think he thinks too often about other players or how often they score. He might do it in May when he hopefully has 34 or 35 and the other two have 32."

Full team news on the way shortly.