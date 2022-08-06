Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates after Darwin Nunez equalises

Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came just one point and one place short of Manchester City in the title race last season and begin their battle to go one better this time around against the newly-promoted Cottagers on Saturday lunchtime.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate has joined an injury list which already includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), with Naby Keita also missing. For the hosts, Marco Silva includes headline summer arrival Joao Palhinha for his Premier League debut while last year’s Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will hope to pick up where he left off as they bid to avoid the drop.

Follow all the latest updates from Craven Cottage:

Fulham vs Liverpool

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Díaz, Firmino

15’ - Diaz finds the net but the offside flag is up against Robertson in the build-up

32’ - GOAL! Mitrovic powers in a header at the far post after a cross from the right

63’ - GOAL! Darwin’s backheeled flick levels the game for the Reds

Fulham FC 1 - 1 Liverpool FC

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

13:58 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Chance! A cross from James Milner on the right side finds Nunez who nods the ball down to Luis Diaz. He turns the ball towards goal but Reed sticks out a leg and deflects it wide of the goal.

The corner is cleared out to Milner who puts another fine cross into the far post who Salah pops up and fires a header at goal only for Rodak to tip it over the bar.

Salah is flagged offside though.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

13:56 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Darwin Nunez could have had a hat-trick already. He’s scored one, had a good chance saved and now sees a effort cleared off the line!

Liverpool haven’t been great today but their new striker has given them an added dimension. They’ll be pushing to win this game now.

GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (64’ Nunez)⚽️

13:52 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Nunez scores on debut! Harvey Elliott flicks the ball onto the right wing where Mo Salah collects the ball drives into the box. He slots it into the middle where Darwin Nunez flicks the ball into the back of the net with calm and collect poise.

Game on.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:50 , Michael Jones

62 mins: James Milner is on for Liverpool replacing Fabinho.

A poor ball from Tosin hits Nunez as he tries to play around the forward. The ball deflects out to Mo Salah who slots it into the box. Nunez takes a touch and needs to shoot but instead he passes and Fulham intercept.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:48 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Off the post!

Fulham are inches away from a second goal. Tim Ream nicks the ball off Nunez who is too slow to react as the ball comes up to him. Ream sends it out wide and Kebano collects it before coming inside and drilling a shot across goal.

He strikes it well and beats Alisson but the the ball rattles into the post and bounces clear.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:45 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Alexander-Arnold gets forward down the right side and cuts the ball back to the edge of the box. Fabinho lets it run and the ball comes through to Mitrovic.

He holds it up before slipping the ball to Pereira. Fabinho has tracked back brilliantly and blocks the shot when it comes.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:42 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Alexander-Arnold piles the pressure on Ream and wins a corner for Liverpool. The right-back swings it into the middle of the box and finds Virgil van Dijk who chests the ball to Darwin Nunez.

Nunez pokes it at goal but realises that he’s offside and waits for the flag to go up.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Roberto Firmino and Thiago are hooked off the pitch with Klopp introducing Harvey Elliott and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Can they spark something for the Reds?

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Neeskens Kebano brings the ball under control after a fine diagonal pass form Tosin Adarabioyo. He slips as he attempts to cross the ball and knocks it behind for a goal kick.

Thiago Alcantara looks to have tweaked something and Jurgen Klopp is readying a couple of subs.

Second half: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Fulham restart the match. Darwin Nunez was warming-up for Liverpool during the break and it won’t be long before he’s introduced.

Paulhinha is fouled by Henderson in the middle of the pitch. Free kick Fulham.

HT: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:30 , Michael Jones

Fulham only had 28% of possession in the first half but they created five chances - two more than Liverpool - and Mitrovic scored the only one on target.

Very clinical from the forward who’s coming in on the back of an exceptional season in the Championship.

HT: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:26 , Michael Jones

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 44 goals in 45 league matches since the start of last season, 15 more than any other player in England’s top four tiers.

Half-time: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:22 , Michael Jones

Aleksandar Mitrovic gives Fulham the lead with a fine headed effort in the first half.

Half-time: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Fulham take the advantage into the break at Craven Cottage. They’ve been superb and have taken the attack to an under par Liverpool team.

Jurgen Klopp will be getting the hairdryer out at half-time.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:16 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Jordan Henderson floats a cross into the far side of the box where Luis Diaz has squeezed in behind Kebano and has a free header.

He’s got a long time to pick his spot but ends up nodding the ball straight to Rodak in goal.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:13 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Liverpool put the pressure on Fulham’s defence by keeping the ball alive on the edge of the box as they look for an opening. The ball is sent across to Alexander-Arnold and a lack of concentration sees him handle the ball and give the home side a free kick.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:11 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Andreas Pereira tries to chest the ball down in front of Joel Matip and collides with the Liverpool defender before going down in the hopes of getting a free kick.

He doesn’t get one.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:08 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson try to get Liverpool back on level terms immediately. Alexander-Arnold switches the play and Robertson brings the ball down in the Fulham box.

He dinks it into the six-yard area where Roberto Firmino lunges for the ball but can’t quite reach it and it bounces wide of goal.

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Liverpool (32’, Mitrovic)⚽️

13:03 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Fulham take a deserved lead at Craven Cottage!

It’s a simple move from the home side as they work the ball over to Neeskens Kebano on the right side. Kenny Tete makes an overlapping run and is given the ball.

He whips a deep cross to the back post where Aleksandar Mitrovic leaps above Trent Alexander-Arnold and heads past Alisson.

Work to do for Liverpool.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

13:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold swings a corner into the box that gets cleared as far as Jordan Henderson who volleys an effort at goal and sees the shot blocked.

Marek Rodak restarts proceedings quickly and boots the ball down the pitch. Pereira and Robertson go sprinting after it with the Fulham man coming away with the ball. He puts in a cross and wins the home side a corner.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Diaz is given the ball by Robertson and quickly has three defenders around him. He’s forced to run backwards and gets checked by Kebano winning Liverpool a free kick.

Fulham need to stay disciplined. They’re playing well and Liverpool need to come up with some creative ways to get into the box.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Close! Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah combine for the first time this season. The right-back swings in a cross from his position up the pitch and picks out Salah who whips a headed effort over the crossbar.

Jordan Henderson was right behind Salah in a better position to shoot but the Egyptian wanted to get an early sight of goal in and fancied himself to score.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Thiago Alcantara fizzes a diagonal ball over to the left wing where Luis Diaz flicks it over Kenny Tete and gives it to Andy Robertson.

The Liverpool left-back dribbles into the area and lifts the ball to the back post where Mo Salah is free. Antonee Robinson arrives in the nick of time and heads the ball over the Liverpool forward and Fulham manage to get it clear.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Kenny Tete goes flying in of Luis Diaz and hacks the Liverpool winger to ground. He’s late with the challenge and picks up a yellow card.

Liverpool are growing into the game now. Fulham need to stay switched on.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Disallowed goal! Andy Robertson brings the ball down the left side and passes it across to Mo Salah before continuing into the box. Salah gives it to Roberto Firmino who slides the ball back to Robertson.

Robertson shoots from 10-yards out but Marek Rodak makes a fine save. The ball rebounds to Luis Diaz though who brings it under control, shifts to the right then curls a beautiful finish into the far top corner.

It doesn’t count though as Robertson was miles offside when Firmino passed him the ball.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Jurgen Klopp is not happy on the sidelines. Fulham have been sharper and more focused over these early stages. Liverpool need some time on the ball to settle.

Luis Diaz is forced to knock the ball back to Alisson who boots it straight out of play under pressure from Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Fulham have targeted Liverpool’s right side and are finding some joy in behind Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip. Two of three times now they’ve been able to get past the defenders and send in a cross - Harrison Reed delivers the most recent effort - but the final ball has been lacking and Alisson has been able to tidy up.

Liverpool haven’t got into the game yet. It’s been aggressive work from Fulham to close them down and press. How long can they keep this up though?

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Marek Rodak belts the ball long but Virgil van Dijk wins it in the air ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic. His headed clearance bounces to Andreas Pereira who brings it down the left wing and sends it a cross that Alisson plucks out of the air.

This has been a bright start from the London side.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Fulham are having some early encouragement. Jordan Henderson and Andreas Pereira have a bit of a tussle but the Fulham midfielder wins the battle and slides the ball out to Neeskens Kebano who whips a cross into the box.

Mitrovic is hovering inside the area but can’t reach the ball and it bounces through to safety.

Kick off: Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:32 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the match underway and work the ball over to the left side where it goes out for a Fulham throw in. The home side work the ball over to the opposite wing where Trent Alexander-Arnold fails to properly clear the ball.

A deflection takes it into the path of Aleksandar Mitrovic who snatches at an early shot and pulls it wide of goal.

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Jordan Henderson leads out Liverpool with Tim Ream captaining Fulham. This will be a tricky test for the London club but they’ll be boosted by the packed house at Craven Cottage.

Can they shock Liverpool today?

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:23 , Michael Jones

Warm-ups done. Who’s going to win this early kick off?

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues

12:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out dipping into the transfer market to alleviate his current injury problems but admits it is not the solution to a “four-week problem”.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate injured a knee in the friendly against Strasbourg on Sunday which Klopp admits will see the defender out “for a while”.

He joins an injury list which already includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), with Naby Keita set to resume training on Friday after almost a week out with illness.

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:15 , Michael Jones

Marco Silva’s team finished top of the Championship last season with 90 points, winning 27 of their 46 games and scoring 106 goals.

Fourteen of those victories came at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s only previous win over Liverpool came in February 2017 when his Hull City team – including Andy Robertson – won 2-0 at home.

Can Salah pick up where he left off?

12:10 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has scored in Liverpool’s opening Premier League game in each of his five seasons with the club. Can he do it again?

He goes into this game having previously scored seven opening-day goals. Only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard (each with eight) have netted more in the Premier League era.

Jamie Vardy also has seven.

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:05 , Michael Jones

Fulham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games - with two draws and eight defeats - but their last top-flight victory came against Liverpool in March 2021.

However, they can equal the club’s top-flight record of seven consecutive home defeats, set between November 1961 and February 1962.

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:00 , Michael Jones

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is excited for the start of the new season:

Klopp on facing Fulham

11:57 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp explained what it’s like facing a newly-promoted team like Fulham on the first day of the season.

“Fulham is doing really well and did last year extremely well. Yeah, getting promoted by playing football is for me one of the hardest things to do in the Championship.” he said. “They all play football, but being a real football-playing side [with] more possession [and] all these kinds of things. Set-pieces are important but not the main thing, so it gets all my respect and that’s what Fulham did.

“They were a really good team. Fabio [Carvalho] was an important part of that team. Harry [Wilson] is an important part of that team. I think he’s injured so these kind of things are of course difficult.

“In a week before we play a team, or a few days before, I read a little bit about them, not only watching games, but read a little about them and then you see.

“I think they still have a few problems to solve in the transfer market but I’m not sure, [it’s the] third for sure or maybe the fourth time in a row that we played the champion of the last Championship season, which is always full of confidence the opponent. Now it’s away.

“Fulham, they’ll be tough definitely, [it] will be a completely different game. I’m happy that we played the City game, to be honest, because we’ve had a little bit of a hint [at] where we are. But it’s a completely different game and we have to be ready for that.”

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League matches, despite conceding the opening goal within the first 15 minutes each time - only Arsenal in March 2012 have ever won four consecutive Premier League games after coming from behind.

The Reds have won their first Premier League match in each of the last four seasons, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

Is the Premier League too big to fail or could it fall?

11:49 , Michael Jones

A few months ago, some senior European football figures were in England for a meeting, and talk naturally turned to the “product” the Premier League is. There was admiration, but also aggravation.

A sentiment shared that evening, which is increasingly echoed across the continent, is that England’s elite competition is now “so arrogant” it “would be great if it fell”.

In one sense, you couldn’t have a greater indication of the Premier League’s power than such resentment. There has been satisfaction within Camp Nou at how Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to both Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, because that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

Is the Premier League too big to fail or could it fall?

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:45 , Michael Jones

Fulham scored 106 league goals on their way to winning the Championship title in 2021-22. Each of their last three Premier League campaigns have ended in relegation - 2013-14, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Marco Silva will be hoping for a different result this year.

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:41 , Michael Jones

Thiago brings up his half-century for Liverpool.

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:38 , Michael Jones

Liverpool finished second in the last season’s top flight, scoring 94 goals, their second-highest total in the Premier League. They are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games - 16 wins, three draws - a run stretching back to last December.

Fulham vs Liverpool line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Paulhinha, Reed, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Díaz, Firmino

Martin Tyler criticised after appearing to link Hillsborough disaster to football ‘hooligan’ incidents

11:25 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has been widely criticised after appearing to link the Hillsborough disaster with “other hooligan-related issues” while speaking on BBC Radio .

A total of 97 supporters died as a result of the crush which occured at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium after attending an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April, 1989.

The 1990 Taylor Report investigating the tragedy ruled that a failure of crowd control by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was the primary reason for the deaths, while a coroner inquest between 2014 and 2016 ruled those supporters were unlawfully killed and that fans’ behaviour had no contribution to the disaster.

Martin Tyler criticised for appearing to link Hillsborough to ‘hooligan’ incidents

How will Fulham fare in their first match back in the Prem?

11:20 , Michael Jones

Fulham have returned to the top-flight, this is the last goal they scored in the Premier League:

Jurgen Klopp puts Mohamed Salah drop in form down to Afcon disappointment

11:16 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s goals dried up at the end of last season because he was drained by Egypt’s defeat in the African Cup of Nations final.

Salah scored 31 goals in a season when he was named PFA Player of the Year and Footballer of the Year, but only three came in his final 16 appearances.

Klopp thinks the forward had an incredibly intense campaign, including 51 appearances for his club, two legs of a World Cup play-off and all seven games in the African Cup of Nations, four of which went to extra time.

Jurgen Klopp puts Mohamed Salah drop in form down to Afcon disappointment

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:12 , Michael Jones

Fulham were unbeaten in both Premier League games against Liverpool in 2020-21, drawing 1-1 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.

But, the Cottagers have won just one of their last six Premier League home games against Liverpool - with one draw and four defeats - that victory was a 1-0 win in December 2011.

Klopp on excitement for new seaosn

11:07 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp says that his team feel the same way as most of fans now that the new season has arrived. It’s a mix of excitement, nerves and expectation.

“Ours is no different, we never know what will happen.” said the Liverpool boss, “Big expectations, dreams, all this kind of stuff. From now on we can be a bit more influential, because everything else is nice and important what we did in the last few weeks but the real test is coming now.”

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after win over Crystal Palace

11:02 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their season-opening 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace but admitted much more was required from his attackers.

The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.

Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after win over Crystal Palace

Milner and Thiago nearing landmarks

10:56 , Michael Jones

James Milner could make his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool while Thiago Alcantara is one game away from bringing up his half-century.

Silva on facing Liverpool

10:51 , Michael Jones

Fulham boss, Marco Silva, believes that taking on Liverpool in their first game is the ‘best way to start’ the Cottagers return to the Premier League.

“I think it’s the best way to start.” he said before the match, “The main thing for us is to play at home, be back in the Premier League with our fans with us.

“To play against one of the best teams in the world, one of the best teams in the Premier League, I think is a fantastic way to do it. Big respect to them, but we have to trust in ourselves and do our maximum to enjoy the challenge, and let’s see the result.”

Klopp gives updates on Alisson and Keita

10:47 , Michael Jones

Speaking to reporters on Friday Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, confirmed that Alisson was fit to play against Fulham this afternoon and that Naby Keita’s illness was more serious than initially thought but the midfielder should be ready for the game.

Klopp said: “Ali [is] fine... Naby is ill, but I think he will be back today the first day.

“I underestimated it a little bit when I said he will definitely be fine. He came in yesterday and still showed some little symptoms, no Covid but it is not right. I guess he will be back today.”

Injured Harry Wilson tipped to be fit for Wales at the World Cup

10:42 , Michael Jones

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes Wales winger Harry Wilson will recover from his injury in time to play at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old sustained a knee issue after a clash during his side’s pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa and is set to spend up to two months on the sidelines, with the World Cup starting on 21 November.

Silva, whose side host Liverpool in their first Premier League match since securing promotion on Saturday, said: “It’s difficult for us to give a timeline to you really because different things can happen.”

Injured Harry Wilson tipped to be fit for Wales at the World Cup

Early team news for Fulham and Liverpool

10:37 , Michael Jones

Fulham have been hit with two big blows as Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah both picked up injuries in the pre-season and will miss this opening fixture against Liverpool.

Joe Bryan missed the club’s final friendly with Villarreal with a hand injury and will be assessed before the match to see if he is fit to start.

Liverpool have a number of injuries too but luckily goalkeeper Alisson is back after missing the Community Shiel and Naby Keita will be assessed after an illness.

Missing the game though will be Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas who are all injured as well as Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are in the recovery phase following injuries sustained over the summer.

New-look Arsenal show exciting signs of progress with winning start at Crystal Palace

10:31 , Michael Jones

Let’s recap the action from last night’s Premier League season opener as Crystal Palace hosted Arsenal.

A new season, a couple of new central characters, and a suggestion that this reality show may be on track for a sturdier but no less exciting ride this campaign.

A Brazilian named Gabriel did indeed open Arsenal’s Premier League account and although it may have been Martinelli who was the match-winner after finishing off a smart set-piece routine, the front line led by Jesus sparkled in this early examination of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Another recent arrival - although signed three years apart - was just as key. William Saliba made his long awaited Premier League debut and the 21-year-old was solid in defence as Crystal Palace increased the pressure and Selhurst Park rose at the hope of an equaliser late on.

This was the test that had been predicted but Arsenal did not follow the script. Instead, they held firm and Marc Guehi’s own goal, deflected past Vicente Guaita from Bukayo Saka’s cross, means the Gunners are already off to a better start than last season.

New-look Arsenal show exciting signs of progress with winning start at Crystal Palace

Fulham vs Liverpool

10:14 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Fulham vs Liverpool from Craven Cottage.

Recently promoted from the Championship Fulham’s first match back in the top-flight could not be any more difficult as they welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are on the search for Premier League glory after missing out by a point last year.

Both teams have brought in new signings this summer with former Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno joining Fulham. Liverpool meanwhile have a new striker in Darwin Nunez and a new attacking midfielder in Fabio Carvalho.

Who will shine and who will falter in London this afternoon?