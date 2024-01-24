Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup build-up and team news as Andy Robertson returns to the bench

Liverpool will look to punch their ticket to the Carabao Cup final when they take on Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal down to register a 2-1 first-leg victory at Anfield thanks to goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Fulham have never reached the final of the Carabao Cup in the club’s history and will have to find just their second win in their last 13 games against the Reds if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit.

The winner will take on Chelsea in next month’s final after Mauricio Pochettino’s side coasted past Championship Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate following a convincing win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Fulham take on Liverpool for a place in the Carabao Cup final, with kick-off at 8pm GMT

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a one-goal advantage following their 2-1 win at Anfield

Fulham have never reached the League Cup final and have just one win in 12 against the Reds

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz.

Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’

19:22 , Ben Fleming

Aside from this game, Liverpool have been dealing with the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s injury while on international duty.

And now his agent has confirmed that the hamstring injury is worse than was initially thought and could keep him out for four weeks.

It means Liverpool’s hopes of getting their top scorer back for their double header against Chelsea and Arsenal next week are over and could result in him missing their next six games.

Marco Silva using Carabao Cup exit at Crawley last term as motivation for Fulham

19:15 , Ben Fleming

The Cottagers host Liverpool trailing 2-1 on aggregate as they aim to reach a first major domestic cup final since 1975. The journey is a far cry from their 2-0 loss to Crawley in the second round last August, where Silva made 10 changes from their previous Premier League game.

“My ambition is to always play cup competitions and go further,” Silva said on the eve of the tie.

“Last season we were promoted and we played in the quarter-final of the FA Cup and our aim was always to go further – of course it’s important to recognise that the Premier League was the main thing.

“But at the same time, when we played the other competitions we were trying to be strong enough – the first game in the Carabao was really poor last season.

“It was a good moment to speak with the players about what I demand from them and what we demand from any competitions that you play in the future.”

Liverpool team news - Robertson returns to the bench

19:09 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes four changes to the Liverpool side that won 4-0 against Bournemouth on the weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher comes in for Allison while Jarell Quansah replaces Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence. Further forward, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo come in for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

Andy Robertson is back in the squad following his long-term shoulder injury but the Scot has to settle for a place on the bench for now.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz.

Fulham team news - one change from Chelsea defeat

19:04 , Ben Fleming

Marco Silva makes just one change from the Fulham side that lost 1-0 against Chelsea prior to their winter break as Timothy Castagne replaces Kenny Tete at right-back.

Tim Ream remains on the bench after his spell out with injury, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop partnering at centre-half.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

The teams are in!

19:00 , Ben Fleming

The Reds to take on Fulham tonight 📋🔴#FULLIV | #CarabaoCup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2024

Team news coming shortly

18:56 , Ben Fleming

Just under five minutes until we have confirmed starting XIs. Will either team have a surprise in store...

From the ridiculous to the sublime, Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s folk hero for a reason

18:50 , Ben Fleming

The creator in chief, it transpires, is the man who wreaks havoc. There is an improbable presence at the top of Liverpool’s leaderboard for assists this season. It is not Mohamed Salah, though no one has made more goals in the Premier League. Nor is it Trent Alexander-Arnold, even though he can complete passes others cannot even imagine. The Egyptian has a lovely left foot, the Englishman a wonderful right.

But Darwin Nunez has more assists than either, two in three minutes in the Carabao Cup semi-final taking him into double figures for the season. His first assist against Fulham was laced with misfortune for Marco Silva’s side, Curtis Jones’s shot going in via a hefty deflection.

His second contained more merit, a surge into the penalty area and a precise low centre for Cody Gakpo to score a goal that may take Liverpool to Wembley. In a three-way battle, it is now Nunez 10, Salah nine, Alexander-Arnold nine. If there is a temptation to think that the duo tied in second have rather more control of what they are doing, the numbers have an eloquence.

As is often the case with Nunez, they can nevertheless paint a confusing picture. The unique Uruguayan is having an impact, though not always the one he intends.

The Independent’s Richard Jolly tackles the enigma that is Darwin Nunez:

Last time out

18:40 , Ben Fleming

In the first leg, it was goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez off the bench that inspired a dramatic turnaround and a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Here’s a reminder of how the game panned out:

Carabao Cup: Is there extra time in semi-finals?

18:30 , Ben Fleming

In the semi-finals, extra time will be played should the aggregate score be level at the end of the second leg, followed by penalties if required. The same rules are then used for the Carabao Cup final, which is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Similarly, VAR is only introduced to the Carabao Cup for the trophy showdown match, as it’s not installed at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

As such, it means we’ll have an additional 30 minutes to the semi-finals if Fulham win their second leg by exactly a single goal - any other outcomes mean their ties end after the second 90 minutes.

Fulham vs Liverpool - predicted XIs

18:20 , Ben Fleming

We should have confirmed team news in about 40 minutes but here is how we suspect each team will line up:

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez.

Early team news - Liverpool

18:15 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, were rocked by the news that Mohamed Salah will miss a month due to a hamstring problem. The Egyptian was competing in the Africa Cup of Nations but will return to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Elsewhere, Klopp’s side remain without Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas through injury, while Wataru Endo remains with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Andy Robertson, however, could be in line for a return to the Liverpool starting XI after a long spell out with a shoulder injury.

Early team news - Fulham

18:10 , Ben Fleming

The home side are still without Adama Traore who continues his recovery from a thing injury.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi, Clavin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are all competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fulham v Liverpool - all you need to know

18:05 , Ben Fleming

When is Fulham v Liverpool?

Fulham v Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 24 January at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT.

Good evening!

15:03 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup final between Fulham and Liverpool from Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp’s side have a slender one-goal advantage after their 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg but Fulham will be full of motivation having never reached the final of the League Cup before.

These two sides have already been involved in a couple of cracking games this season so let’s see what tonight throws our way. Stay with us in the meantime for all the latest build-up and team news before the 8pm kick-off!