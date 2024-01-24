Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Fulham vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Liverpool look to book their place in the Carabao Cup final as they travel to face Fulham in the second leg of the last-four tie. Jurgen Klopp's side hold a 2-1 advantage after victory at Anfield earlier this month, and know it will be them facing Chelsea at Wembley on February 25 if they can avoid defeat at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham are the only team to have beaten Liverpool domestically this season, and even that was a 96th-minute winner after the Reds had been reduced to nine men. Confidence is high in the Liverpool camp, and they swatted aside in-form Bournemouth over the weekend to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Fulham can take encouragement from their two matches against Liverpool so far this season. Marco Silva's side were narrowly beaten in the League, conceding twice in the final few minutes, and had the lead for much of the first leg at Anfield until Liverpool again turned things around. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

Fulham vs Liverpool latest news

GOAL! Diaz extends Liverpool's aggregate lead

How to watch: Sky Sports

Fulham team news: Cairney starts over Reed

Liverpool team news: Robertson and Jones in squad

Standard Sport prediction: Liverpool win

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

20:53 , Matt Verri

Fulham have had their moments, including saved shots from distance by Jimenez and Willian, but all in all that has been a wholly one-sided opening 45 minutes.

Liverpool extended their lead on aggregate to 3-1 through Luis Diaz’s early goal, and they have looked capable of widening the margin further at moments too.

Fulham must now come out for the second half and throw the kitchen sink at reaching this Carabao Cup final after the break.

HT: Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:51 , Matt Verri

That's half-time at Craven Cottage.

Fulham right in the game in the final 20 minutes or so of that first half, but they have a mountain to climb.

Luis Diaz's goal means the hosts must score at least twice after the break.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:48 , Matt Verri

45+2 mins: Quansah turns the ball behind for a Fulham corner.

Diop gets up well, ball bobbles around a bit and eventually Liverpool hack it clear.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:46 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Mac Allister fine to continue.

Tosin with a superb interception, Bradley very nearly picked out Nunez perfectly in the middle. Fulham centre-back has been impressive.

Five minutes added on.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:44 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Cairney on the stretch as he plays the ball towards Willian, catches Mac Allister in the process.

Fulham captain is bemused as the free-kick is given against him, and even more stunned when he's then shown a yellow card.

Very harsh.

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

20:42 , Matt Verri

Castagne is having real trouble keeping goalscorer Diaz quiet on that left flank.

The Colombian has been Liverpool’s most dangerous player thus far. He has been afforded to much space and time by Castagne, to take the ball down and control.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:42 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Gomez still looking for that first goal, tries his luck from 25 yards out. Deflected over the bar for a corner.

Elliott with the outswinger, cleared away but he'll get a second chance. Again Fulham deal with it well.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:39 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Liverpool are under a bit of pressure now, Fulham's best spell of the match.

The hosts have had more of the ball and more shots in the last ten minutes.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:36 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Jimenez with a very ambitious penalty appeal, having stumbled for a few steps and then deciding to hit the deck in the box. Definitely not.

Willian pounces on the ball, shoots straight at Kelleher from distance.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:34 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Jimenez is at last starting to get involved in the match. Gets the shot away from the edge of the box, Kelleher palms it away.

Nunez very nearly away on the counter, but Tosin flies into a brilliant challenges.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:32 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Jimenez in space down the left, but it's a weak ball into the middle. Easily cleared.

Liverpool fly forward on the break, out to Diaz on the left. Goes for a first-time effort, never testing Leno too much from there.

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

20:30 , Matt Verri

More promising from Fulham there, with an attack that held promise and stemmed from Raul Jimenez twice winning the ball back off Liverpool’s young defence.

Almost half an hour played. Positive signs for the hosts.

GOO... OFFSIDE!

20:29 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Liverpool have the ball in the net again, but it won't count. And there's no VAR, so that decision will stand regardless of what the replays show.

It was indeed offside anyway, as Nunez hit the post. Diaz turned the ball home from the rebound, but the flag was already up.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Liverpool have apparently 'only' had 65% of the ball so far. Feels like a lot more than that.

Fulham still not out of this tie though. Goes without saying, they MUST score the next goal.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Nearly a second for Liverpool.

Brilliant ball over the top from Van Dijk, Nunez looks to nod it down into the path of Gravenberch, but he just puts too much on the header.

Gravenberch would have had a tap-in.

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

20:21 , Matt Verri

Liverpool enjoyed a heck of a lot of possession here — Fulham having to be very patient.

Jimenez very isolated up front at the moment!

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Fulham struggling to get a kick. Home fans mainly amusing themselves by booing Elliott, whenever their former player has a touch of the ball.

They haven't had much to cheer.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Liverpool full of confidence as they knock the ball around. You already fear for Fulham.

Bradley in behind down the right, so much time and space. Can't pick anybody out with the cut-back though.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:15 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Delay as a flare is thrown on from the away end.

Nobody seems to be in any rush to move it, so the Liverpool fans can have their full focus on celebrating that goal for a while longer yet.

Eventually a bucket is brought on by an unwilling steward.

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Liverpool | Luis Diaz 12'

20:12 , Matt Verri

LIVERPOOL IN FRONT!

And in charge of the tie.

Ball pinged out to the left wing, Diaz beats Castagne in the air to bring it down. Into the box, the shot looks to have taken a deflection that takes the pace off it... but Leno lets it in at the near post.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Fulham right in this match now, they've got themselves going.

Kelleher does really well to get a flick on a ball flashed into the six-yard box, turned it away to safety.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Huge chance - Fulham should score!

Pereira swings the corner in, Palhinha completely free and he sends the volley over the bar. That's a big moment.

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

20:08 , Matt Verri

The way Diaz slipped the ball through for Nunez down the left there was indicative of the flexible attacking style that Jurgen Klopp wants from his team.

So difficult to defend against, without being dragged out of position.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Nunez out on the left, cutting inside and he's allowed to do so too easily.

Works the space for the shot, dragged back towards the near post, and Leno gets down comfortably enough to save.

First Fulham attack at the other end, Castagne's ball in is turned behind for a corner by Kelleher.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Diaz drifts inside, switches the play out to Bradley who has charged forward.

Goes for maximum power as he smashes the ball across the face of goal, nobody catching up with that.

Ominous start though from Liverpool.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Gomez whips the ball into the middle, Robinson can only head it straight up.

Space is there for Elliott on the volley, but he pretty much swings at thin air inside the area.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Liverpool straight on the front foot in the very early stages.

Gravenberch brought down out wide, Elliott swings in the free-kick and Diaz gets up well, but flicks the header wide of the far post.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We're up and running in this second leg.

Here we go!

19:58 , Matt Verri

Players are out at Craven Cottage, making the long walk over to the opposite side of the pitch.

Klopp starts with a jog, quickly bins that off though and resorts to walking.

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

19:54 , Matt Verri

Something to behold here as Glue by Bicep rings out on the loudspeaker.

There’s a joke in there somewhere about someone making sure they don’t come unstuck, but I’m not going to be the one to make it.

Klopp speaks ahead of his tenth semi-final as Liverpool boss

19:53 , Matt Verri

"Ten semi-finals? That's not a bad number," he tells Sky Sports.

"This competition is not always my best friend, because from time to time we don't know where to fit the games in. But now, it's all good.

"The second leg in a semi final, the first result has no real impact. Not important. We're not here to defend a result, we're here to win a football game. That will be difficult enough."

Warm-up time!

19:47 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in just under 15 minutes...

Familiar stage for Liverpool

19:41 , Matt Verri

1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2022.

Liverpool have won this competition nine times, more than any other club. They'll back themselves to make that double figures next month.

Fulham haven't lifted the League Cup, or any other major trophy, in their history.

Silva: We have a small chance... but still a chance

19:35 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva knows tonight is a big occasion for his side, but he wants an even bigger one at Wembley in the final against Chelsea.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “I want to have a bigger moment in a month. This is my ambition. Everybody agrees Liverpool are favourites — they are leading the score — but no one can take our ambition away from us.

“The fans, of course, are really hungry to see the club again fighting for silverware. Everyone is looking at us to see what we are capable to do against a top side like Liverpool. Of course, it’s a great chance for us, but if the club keep doing the right things I’m sure that it won’t be the last.”

He added: “We have a small percentage chance, but we still have a chance."

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

19:28 , Matt Verri

Could be a historic night for Fulham...

"It would be only their second ever domestic final."



🗣 @MrDomSmith gives his pre-match thoughts as Fulham look to upset the odds against Liverpool.



LIVE: https://t.co/4lzz13k2M1



#FULLIV | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/U0xdbGxFJC — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 24, 2024

Tale of the first leg

19:22 , Matt Verri

A reminder of how the match at Anfield earlier this month played out.

Fulham led for a long time, through Willian's opening goal, but Liverpool turned things around, as they so often do on home soil.

Curtis Jones levelled it up and Cody Gakpo struck three minutes later, giving Liverpool a lead to take to Craven Cottage tonight.

"A big moment for the club"

19:16 , Matt Verri

Bernd Leno is confident Fulham can rise to the occasion on a huge night for the club.

He's been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off...

"You can smell it a little bit" 🗯️



Bernd Leno hopes it'll be a 'special night' for Fulham 🌟 pic.twitter.com/VJGX9RFJWG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2024

Robertson and Jones involved

19:09 , Matt Verri

Andy Robertson makes his return to the Liverpool squad, having been out since undergoing shoulder injury on an issue picked up on international duty in Scotland.

Curtis Jones is also fit enough to be named on the bench, while Jarell Quansah gets the nod to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Diogo Jota has been in good form, but he has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Liverpool team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gravenberch, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Konate, Jones, Jota, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Beck, Nyoni

Fulham team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Lukic, Francois, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Stand by...

18:58 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Craven Cottage coming up in the next few minutes!

Liverpool to go all the way?

18:51 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have booked their place in the Carabao Cup, but it's Liverpool who are favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley next month.

No side has won this competition more than the Reds.

Carabao Cup winner:

Liverpool - 4/6

Chelsea - 5/4

Fulham - 14/1

Odds via BonusCodeBets

In the building!

18:43 , Matt Verri

The Fulham squad have arrived at Craven Cottage.

Cairney eyes Wembley final

18:36 , Matt Verri

Briefly imagining himself leading Fulham out at Wembley next month, Tom Cairney admits it is hard not to let his thoughts run wild.

“You’d be lying if you said you don’t think of it in the back of your head,” the Fulham captain tells Standard Sport. “But concentration is on tonight.”

Overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side and they will set up a Wembley showdown with Chelsea next month.

“It’s a huge game in Fulham’s history,” says Cairney. “I have mixed feelings. You’re thinking of getting to the final, but before that there’s a big obstacle in the way.

“We said from the first Tottenham game that we wanted to go far. Beating Tottenham early on was like, ‘Okay, come on, that’s one big team out, so let’s keep going’. We’re in the semi-final, and normally Fulham don’t do well in this competition.”

Read our full interview here!

No messing around at Craven Cottage

18:28 , Matt Verri

Big night for Fulham, looking to take one more step towards their first ever major trophy.

A big night, of course, calls for... flags.

Kick-off is going to be special tonight! ✨



#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/eq1e3CLeDe — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 24, 2024

Salah returns to Liverpool

18:21 , Matt Verri

Mohamed Salah faces up to a month out after his agent confirmed a significant injury blow for Egypt and Liverpool.

The 31-year-old was forced off in the first-half of Egypt's draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, with it stated that he would miss two matches at the tournament.

That would have ruled Salah out of Egypt's final AFCON group-stage match and a last-16 fixture, had the Pharaohs made it through to the knockout stages.

Jurgen Klopp then suggested that Salah would return to Merseyside for treatment on the injury and that has been reiterated by Ramy Abbas, who revealed that the problem is more significant than initially believed.

“The injury is more serious than first thought," Salah's agent posted on X.

"He will be out for 21-28 days. His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

Silva reveals Fulham inspiration

18:13 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva says a team talk following last season’s shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Crawley Town has spurred on Fulham's run to the semi-finals this term.

Entering the competition in the second round in August 2022 as a newly promoted Premier League side, Fulham conspired to lose 2-0 at Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium.

This season, though, they have knocked out Tottenham, Norwich, Ipswich and Everton on the way to the semi-finals.

“That first game of Carabao Cup that we played last season was a really poor performance from ourselves — we were out," Silva recalled. “It was an important moment for us to speak about what was going to be the approach from then.

“It’s a semi-final, a chance to play a final at Wembley. It is not a completely different game [from the first leg], because we are losing 2-1. We were leading for a long time, but they had the capacity with the home support to turn the game for them.

"We are losing 2-1. It is going to be 90 minutes where we have to be able to chase the result and fight to be at Wembley."

Stage is set!

18:05 , Matt Verri

Dry night at Craven Cottage... for now.

Standard Sport prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

Fulham have produced two really impressive performances against Liverpool this season, but on each occasion have surrendered the lead and fallen to narrow defeats.

Even when not at their best, this Liverpool team is capable of picking up results and the confidence is flowing through the squad, as they continue to march forward in all competitions.

Fulham are capable of pushing Liverpool once again, but the visitors should have enough to book another trip to Wembley.

Liverpool to win 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate)

Liverpool team news

17:49 , Matt Verri

A double fitness boost could aid Liverpool tonight, with Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones both set to be in the squad.

Robertson has not featured since undergoing shoulder surgery on a problem picked up while away on international duty with Scotland in October.

While assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed the defender will travel to west London, it seems unlikely he will start both because of how long he’s been out as well as Joe Gomez’s form.

Jones, meanwhile, came off towards the end of Sunday’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth but only as a precaution.

Liverpool will not have either of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Dominik Szoboszlai to call on for Wednesday’s game but the pair will likely be fit for their FA Cup game against Norwich on Sunday.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Fulham team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

A familiar Fulham starting line-up could be tasked with overturning a one-goal deficit against Liverpool in tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Adama Traore remains out with a niggling hamstring injury which he picked up while featuring for Fulham in a behind-closed-doors friendly in September.

It has heavily limited his game time in his first season at Craven Cottage since he joined as a free agent in the summer.

Joining Traore in the list of absentees for the biggest game of Fulham’s season are Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure, who are all in the Ivory Coast while competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked about team news ahead of hosting Liverpool, Fulham head coach Silva said: "Still the same — nothing different. Adama is still out. He’s not going to be involved in the squad list. All the other [unavailable] players are involved in the African Cup.

"All the others are available.”

Predicted Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us. Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Fulham vs Liverpool!

It's the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie, with Liverpool holding a narrow 2-1 advantage after their win at Anfield earlier this month.

A place at Wembley in the final next month is on the line, with Chelea waiting for whoever comes out on top tonight.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Craven Cottage.