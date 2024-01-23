Fulham vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool hold a narrow lead over Fulham in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie heading into the second leg at Craven Cottage.

That will frustrate Fulham, who led for more than an hour at Anfield and were eyeing a famous win, until Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo struck in a three-minute spell to give Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 advantage.

It means Fulham must win on home soil if they are to reach the final at Wembley next month, and keep their hopes of a first major trophy alive.

Liverpool will be confident of completing the job though, in a competition they have won more than any other club. It has been a flying first half of the campaign from the Reds, who sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League having lost just once domestically this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Craven Cottage in London will host.

Willian gave Fulham the lead in the first leg but Liverpool turned it around (PA)

Where to watch Fulham vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Fulham vs Liverpool team news

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure all remain unavailable for Fulham as they continue to be involved at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Harrison Reed partnered Palhinha in midfield at Anfield, but Tom Cairney could get the nod to start at Craven Cottage, while Harry Wilson will hope to get the nod on the right wing against his former club.

Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool for treatment on a hamstring injury suffered at AFCON, though he could still return for Egypt before the end of the tournament and will not feature for his club this month.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the game but could feature against Norwich on the weekend. Andy Robertson will be in the squad, along with Curtis Jones.

Story continues

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool after picking up a hamstring injury (AP)

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

Fulham have produced two really impressive performances against Liverpool this season, but on each occasion have surrendered the lead and fallen to narrow defeats.

Even when not at their best, this Liverpool team is capable of picking up results and the confidence is flowing through the squad, as they continue to march forward in all competitions.

Fulham are capable of pushing Liverpool once again, but the visitors should have enough to book another trip to Wembley.

Liverpool to win 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 13

Draws: 18

Liverpool wins: 44

Fulham vs Liverpool latest odds

Fulham to win (in 90 mins): 10/3

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool to win: 3/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.