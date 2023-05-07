Fulham vs Leicester verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Leicester are level on points with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest going into the weekend's fixtures, with Fulham comfortably in mid-table.

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Premier League, Monday May 8, Kick-off 3.00pm

Predicted score

Fulham 1-1 Leicester

Suggested bets

Match result - draw Both teams to score Fulham to score first

Key stats

Fulham have lost three games on the bounce in the Premier League. Leicester are unbeaten in three straight games in the Premier League. Leicester have conceded first in all but one of their last 17 Premier League outings. Fulham have scored just one goal in their last three matches. Fulham have won just three from nine games at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Leicester team news

Fulham continue to be without Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream, who are both out with injuries. Layvin Kurzawa is close to returning although Monday's game may come too soon. Aleksandar Mitrovic, on the other hand, is suspended. Leicester are without Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira. Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand are both doubts. Jannik Vestergaard and James Justin may not feature again this season.

Verdict

While the job of securing Premier League survival is far from done, Leicester City will be buoyed by their current three-match unbeaten run. A 2-1 victory over Wolves and successive draws against Leeds and Everton have helped Dean Smith's men out of the bottom three. In order to stay above the danger zone, the Foxes will need to find a way past Fulham on Monday. Considering the Cottagers' floundering form, a win is certainly within their grasp. Marco Silva's men have faced some tough opposition in recent weeks, although that doesn't change the fact they have suffered three straight defeats. Fulham have scored just one goal during their losing run against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City. They have also conceded four in the process. More concerning for Fulham is their current home form. Silva's team have picked up just three wins from their last nine outings at Craven Cottage - something Leicester will be glad to hear. The Foxes have found their scoring boots in recent games and have bagged five goals in their last three matches. With the team desperate to retain their Premier League status, we're backing the visitors to continue their unbeaten run. While beating 10th-placed Fulham is a tall task, there's no reason why Smith and his men can't at least come away with a draw. Backing the 1-1 draw in the correct score market is our betting tip ahead of Monday's clash.

