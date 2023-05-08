Fulham vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Leicester in the Premier League today.

Relegation-battling Leicester made two changes for the trip to Fulham. Dean Smith brought in Victor Kristiansen for Luke Thomas and Dennis Praet for Wilfred Ndidi as the Foxes looked to move three points clear of danger.

Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete came back into Fulham's starting line-up as Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic dropped to the bench.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League updates

Fulham FC 2 - 0 Leicester City FC

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:22

It's a coooool finish from Vini after he was slid through by @harrywilson_! 🧊



Great start this, lads! 😁



🤍 2-0 🔵 #FULLEI — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:21

Assist Harry Wilson

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:21

Goal. Vinícius scores a second for Fulham.#FULLEI — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:21

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:21

Story continues

BLOCK! Fulham quickly work it upfield from the goal-kick, with Reed playing a one-two with Wilson to get into the box. He drills a low shot towards the near post, but Soyuncu slides in to send it wide.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:20

CHANCE! Soumare is backed into a corner, but he manages to turn and squeeze a pass back to Maddison. He fizzes a dangerous cross in from the right, and Barnes gets a touch in the middle, but can't turn it towards goal.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:18

Fulham are knocking the ball around confidently in their own half, and Leicester are letting them have it. There's a half-hearted attempt at a press by Vardy, but with no one helping him, he quickly backs off.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:16

Leicester have now conceded first in every game under Smith, and Fulham really look up for it now. Soyuncu knocks it back to Iversen, who looks nervy as Vinicius closes him down, but the keeper manages to clear his lines.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:15

We have a free-kick on the left and Willian bends it straight in! 😅



What a season he's having. 😍



🤍 1-0 🔵 #FULLEI — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:14

Goal. Willian scores for Fulham.#FULLEI — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:14

Goal Willian Borges da Silva

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:14

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:13

Leicester try to break following a Fulham corner and Barnes sends it forward for Praet to chase. Cairney almost gifts the ball to him in his attempt to clear it and does get it away with his second try.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:10

Willian neatly spins away from Praet and looks to get Fulham on the front foot. He drives through the middle, but can't pick out Wilson, who was offering support to his right.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:09

Leicester are starting to up the pressure here, but when Barnes can't find a way down the right, he pulls it back to Faes. He goes long over the top towards Maddison, but he slips at the wrong moment.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:07

Here's the City shape at Craven Cottage 🔢#FULLEI pic.twitter.com/7qhYTxVXKt — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:06

Soumare trips Wilson to give Fulham an early free-kick down the right. Willian swings it into the middle towards Diop, but Faes thumps it away just in front of him.

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:03

After a slight delay to kick-off due to a problem with the referee's microphone pack, Palhinha gets the game underway for Fulham!

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:03

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:00

Ahead of kick-off in the capital, the National Anthem is played at Craven Cottage to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

15:00

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:57

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:58

Leicester won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding before the World Cup break. Since the resumption, they've won just one of their nine on the road in the competition (D2 L6), failing to keep a single clean sheet.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:55

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:53

Smith also makes two changes from their draw with Everton last time out, as Kristiansen and Praet come into the team. Thomas and Ndidi both start on the bench, as do Evans and Pereira, who are deemed fit enough after recovering from respective calf and thigh injuries.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:51

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:51

Marco Silva makes just two changes to the side that lost to Liverpool in midweek. Tete and Reed are both brought in, while Cedric and Lukic drop to the bench.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:47

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:47

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mateus Tete, Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, Luke Thomas, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Souttar, Wilfred Ndidi.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:45

LEICESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Caglar Soyuncu, Victor Kristiansen; Youri Tielemans, Boubajary Soumare; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:41

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:41

FULHAM SUBS: Sasa Lukic, Manor Solomon, Cedric Soares, Shane Duffy, Matthew Dibley-Dias, Luke Harris, Neeskens Kebano, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Marek Rodak.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:39

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed; Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Willian; Carlos Vinicius.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:35

Leicester come into this game in 16th place, only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, but a win today would give them a huge boost going into the final three games of the season. After losing their first game under Dean Smith, they're unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1), though they have conceded the first goal in all of those outings. As for Fulham, they've lost their last three on the bounce in the Premier League, and have only won two of their last 10 matches in all competitions before today (L8).

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:33

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:31

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Fulham and Leicester City at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:30

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:30

The Club is delighted to confirm that 2023/24 Season Tickets in the Riverside Stand have now sold out! 👏 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:30

#FULLEI is inbound 🔜



Matchday Live houses the build-up 🏠 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2023

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:30

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:30

Fulham vs Leicester City

14:30

14:30