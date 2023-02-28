Fulham vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Fulham take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.

An all-Premier League clash in the last 16 sees the in-form Cottagers looking to push for silverware as well as European places this term; they are sixth in the top flight at present and unbeaten in four. A last-eight spot in the cup beckons now, if they can edge past a Leeds side with more important matters on their minds.

Now under the management of Javi Gracia, Leeds did win at the weekend to move out of the bottom three but are still only a point and a place above the drop zone.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup updates

Goal! Palhinha curls in a long-range strike (1-0)

Fulham FC 1 - 0 Leeds United FC

20:36 , admin

Some Palhinha perfection has us ahead. 🇵🇹#FULLEE pic.twitter.com/Cm9nSBGkpJ — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 28, 2023

20:35 , admin

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box.

20:34 , admin

João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:33 , admin

Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

20:33 , admin

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

20:31 , admin

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tyler Adams.

20:30 , admin

Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

20:29 , admin

Attempt blocked. Cédric Soares (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

20:25 , admin

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Fulham).

Story continues

20:25 , admin

Foul by Andreas Pereira (Fulham).

20:24 , admin

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:21 , admin

Offside, Leeds United. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Georginio Rutter is caught offside.

20:20 , admin

28’ #LUFC with the ball in the back of the net again but once more it’s ruled out. Kristensen forces Rodak to parry it into the path of Gnonto but his strike is ruled offside. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pbxLQqiNIS — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2023

20:19 , admin

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:18 , admin

20:17 , admin

29' A good save from Rody! 🧤



He pushes away Rasmus Kristensen's driven shot and Wilfried Gnonto was offside when he put in the rebound.



🤍 1-0 ⚫️ #FULLEE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 28, 2023

20:16 , admin

Offside, Leeds United. Rasmus Kristensen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Gnonto is caught offside.

20:18 , admin

Attempt saved. Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

20:12 , admin

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Fulham).

20:12 , admin

20' Goal Fulham. Palhinha picks up the ball near the centre circle, tries his luck with a strike and it goes in. 1-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2023

20:10 , admin

An indescribably good finish! ✨



João wins the ball, then puts it in the top corner!



🤍 1-0 ⚫️ #FULLEE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 28, 2023

20:10 , admin

Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

20:09 , admin

20:08 , admin

Goal! Fulham 1, Leeds United 0. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

20:05 , admin

14’ Rutter has the ball in the net but it’s ruled out for some reason. McKennie heads a corner goalwards, Rodak parries it away, Rutter taps in. Still 0-0 pic.twitter.com/w2w8bqwAgj — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2023

20:02 , admin

15' Phew. 😮‍💨



Leeds have the ball in the back of the net but it's ruled out for a push.



🤍 0-0 ⚫️ #FULLEE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 28, 2023

20:04 , admin

Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

20:02 , admin

⚡️ Piling on the pressure early pic.twitter.com/W7JvBgPuuP — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2023

20:04 , admin

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:02 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Cédric Soares.

20:04 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:02 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

Fulham vs Leeds United

19:48 , admin

🙌 We're underway in our FA Cup clash! Come on #LUFC!!! — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2023

19:48 , admin

First Half begins.

19:48 , admin

19:33 , admin

19:32 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

18:45 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin