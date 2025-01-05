Fulham vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez and Ipswich Town’s Nathan Broadhead battle for the ball (AFP via Getty Images)

Marco Silva has opted to make one change to his side, with Tom Cairney starting in midfield ahead of Andreas Pereira, who is on the bench. Omari Hutchinson is missing today for Ipswich so Sammie Szmodics comes into the starting XI, while Ben Johnson replaces Wes Burns at the back.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Wilson, Cairney, Lukic, Iwobi, Robinson, Jimenez. Subs: Benda, Rodrigo Muniz, Traore, Cuenca, Andreas Pereira, King, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Godo.

Ipswich: Walton, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Johnson, Morsy, Cajuste, Davis, Broadhead, Szmodics, Delap. Subs: Muric, Harrison Clarke, Burns, Phillips, Taylor, Burgess, Al Hamadi, Townsend, Jack Clarke.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

14:27

Delap takes the ball in on the right touchline, but two Fulham players immediately offer him company. He will be closely watched you feel this afternoon. Bassey and Cairney combine to win the throw.

14:25

Some pressure building from Fulham who are camping in Ipswich's half at the moment. Ipswich are missing the pace of Hutchinson on the break. They have to get out more.

14:23

EXCELLENT SAVE!! Walton had to be equal to that effort on goal from Jimenez. The attacker hung in the air and connected well with a header from the centre of the goal after a good ball from the left by Cairney. Walton flung himself to his right and got a strong hand to push the effort away.

14:22

Fulham free kick on the right. Some jostling in the box. Lukic swirls one in, Woolfenden and then O'Shea clear.

14:21

It is very flat at the moment, we have seen just one attempt in the game. Surely it will burst into life before too long?

14:19

Robinson nearly gets on the end of an incisive pass through the middle with the American drifting infield, but the ball is interrcepted by the well orchestrated Ipswich back line.

14:18

From a promising break, with Delap running into the Fulham half, Ipswich proceed to go all the way back to defence to keep the ball. They are nearly robbed in possession in their own defensive third, but Lukic's tackle was deemed a little overzealous.

14:16

Castagne sends a tempting ball in from the right, but the ball is deflected behind for a corner. The corner is taken, and the ball lands on the edge of the box where Lukic swings wildly on the volley. It goes up in the air and somehow finds its way to Bassey on the left edge of the box. He is eventually crowded out and the Fulham attack is thwarted.

14:13

A little wasteful there from Ipswich. They carefully try to play out from the back until O'Shea decides to send a long curling ball into the right channel. But it is nowhere near Delap who cuts an isolated figure in the Fulham half.

14:13

If Delap can replicate the bullish display he turned in against Chelsea, the Fulham back line can look forward to a busy afternoon.

14:11

Delap leads the Fulham defence on a merry dance, with a pirouette that causes a foul just outside the Fulham box around 25 yards out. Morsy elects to clip the free kick to the far post where Davis slings a left leg out to divert it back into a dangerous area, but Fulham clear.

14:08

Bassey goes on a marauding run from the back and glides past Szmodics on his way into the Ipswich half. He passes to Cairney on the left touchline and continues his run. Cairney loops a high ball that causes Walton to back pedal. It landed on the roof of the net and presumably was a wayward cross.

14:05

Broadhead feeds Szmodics on the right flank. He attempts to cross but Bassey intercepts, blasting the ball back at the Ipswich forward and Fulham come away with the ball.

14:04

Some early possession from Fulham at the start. Ipswich, in their all pink changed kit, keep their shape in their own half.

14:03

A long diagonal from Andersen is flicked on by Jimenez on the right and Castagne earns a throw deep into Ipswich territory.

14:02

Fulham, in their traditional white shirt and black shorts, get us underway.

14:01

Craven Cottage is the setting for today's match. It's a bleak wintery afternoon and as the players take to the pitch, plenty are sporting long sleeves and there are a few pairs of gloves on display. We are nearing kick-off.

13:30

Kieran McKenna makes two changes from the victory over Chelsea. In come Ben Johnson and Sammie Szmodics for Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson. Burns drops to the bench, but the omission of Hutchinson from the matchday squad would indicate that an injury has been picked up by the former Chelsea man who scored last time out. Top scorer Delap leads the attack.

13:30

Marco Silva once again goes with a back five in defence, hoping that the wing-backs Robinson and Castagne can cause the opposition problems on the flanks. Cairney is preferred to Pereira this afternoon in the middle of the park. Otherwise, it is the same eleven that drew 2-2 with Bournemouth. Robinson captains the side, and Jimenez is again set to lead the line in attack.

13:30

SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Cameron Burgess, Conor Townsend, Harry Clarke, Jack Taylor, Kalvin Phillips, Ali Al Hamadi, Jack Clarke, Wes Burns.

13:30

IPSWICH (5-4-1): Christian Walton; Ben Johnson, Dara O'Shea, Luke Woolfenden, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis; Sammie Szmodics, Sam Morsy, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Nathan Broadhead; Liam Delap.

13:30

SUBS: Steven-Andreas Benda, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Andreas Pereira, Emile Smith Rowe, Joshua King, Adama Traore, Martial Godo, Rodrigo Muniz.

13:30

FULHAM (5-2-3): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney; Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Alex Iwobi.

13:30

Fulham take on Ipswich hoping to continue their fine run of form which sees them unbeaten in their last seven in the Premier League. Having led twice against Bournemouth last time out, only to be pegged back to end the game 2-2, they may harbour a tinge of disappointment not to have come away with three points. But their current undefeated streak is impressive and has seen them deny the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. The Cottagers hold a strong advantage in the head-to-head stats against today’s opponents, winning their last six league games against them. Marco Silva’s side will, however, be acutely aware that the Tractor Boys arrive in good spirits, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in their last game, which incidentally, was immediately after Fulham had also recorded a victory over the Blues.

13:30

Ipswich will be buoyant after they upset the odds to bring Chelsea crashing down to earth with a 2-0 victory last week, thanks to goals from Liam Delap and former Chelsea man Omari Hutchinson. Delap, in particular, is gaining admiring glances from other clubs following his exploits, and Ipswich fans will hope the club can rebuff any advances this month if they are to have any chance of retaining their Premier League status. They are looking to record consecutive wins for the first time in the league this season. A win today would propel them out of the bottom three, leapfrogging Wolves and Everton, with the former playing tomorrow against Nottingham Forest.

13:30

Good afternoon and welcome to our live text commentary of the Premier League encounter between Fulham and Ipswich.

12:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…