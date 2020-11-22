Is Fulham vs Everton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

James Rodríguez ha brillado para el Everton hasta ahora (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham are hosting Everton in the Premier League at Craven Cottage this Sunday.

Scott Parker’s Fulham side are hoping to recover after the disappointment of Ademola Lookman’s missed penalty in the final throes against West Ham before the international break, eventually losing 1-0.

Everton themselves are looking to rise from a mini slump, having followed those opening four wins with just one point from the next four games.

Fulham have no fresh injury concerns but Everton are without their captain Seamus Coleman.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time is the game?

Fulham vs Everton kicks off at 12pm GMT on Sunday 22 November.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK. Viewers can also stream the game online via the iPlayer app, providing they are licence-fee payers.

What is the team news?

Scott Parker has reported no fresh injury concerns, although several players remain out of contention including the suspended Aboubakar Kamara and Mario Lemina, who has a knock and is not expected to start.

Everton will check on the fitness of those players travelling back from International duty in South America this week including James Rodriguez, but the Colombian is expected to play. Seamus Coleman picked up in injury during the international break.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Robinson; Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Mina, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Odds

â€¨Everton 20/23

Draw 3/1

Fulham 3/1

Odds via Betfair

