Fulham vs Chelsea: Premier League prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds preview
Fulham will be buoyed by their draw at Tottenham as they welcome Chelsea to Craven Cottage in another London derby.
After 13 straight league losses against local rivals, a deserved point in N17 underlined the team's recent improvements, which includes holding champions Liverpool to another draw last month.
Chelsea have lost just once to Fulham across all competitions since 1980, and you feel Frank Lampard will need to extend that run to avoid further pressure after four defeats in six saw the Blues drop from top spot to ninth in the table.
Date, time and venue
Fulham vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today, January 16, 2020.
The match will be held behind closed doors at Craven Cottage.
How to watch
TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.
Team news
Aleksandar Mitrovic has trained and is in contention to feature after missing Wednesday’s draw at Tottenham with a muscle complaint.
Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina are still out.
N’Golo Kante will miss the game through suspension, with Jorginho or Billy Gilmour in line to step up.
Reece James has recovered from hamstring injury and should make the XI. Kai Havertz will hope for his first Premier League start since before Christmas.
Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
Fulham have grown in strength as the season wears on, with Wednesday’s draw at Spurs a fine example of their new-found belief. Chelsea, meanwhile, have regressed and were swept aside by Manchester City in their last Premier League outing.
Even so, Fulham will gift sides chances - Spurs were guilty of missing a number - and Chelsea have the quality to put them away. They should earn a crucial away win.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Fulham wins: 11
Draws: 26
Chelsea wins: 48
Bettings odds and tips (subject to change)
Fulham: 11/2
Draw: 16/5
Chelsea: 8/15
Chelsea to win 2-1: 13/2
