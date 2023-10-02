Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

The players were warming up ahead of Fulham v Chelsea (PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

19:37

SUBSTITUTES: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic, Carlos Vinicius.

19:37

FULHAM (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira; Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Willian.

19:33

Chelsea have endured another turbulent opening to their Premier League season, placed 15th in the league after their 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Blues are winless in their last three league games, since a 3-0 victory over Luton Town at the end of August, but may find comfort in their 1-0 defeat of Brighton in the EFL Cup third round last time out. Mauricio Pochettino is, perhaps, yet to discover his best starting XI amid a flurry of further new additions through the door in the last transfer window, although the Chelsea coach will need a result to quieten questions over his early stewardship.

19:33

Fulham sit 12th in the top-flight table after a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in their last league outing. Marco Silva’s side were 2-1 victors against Norwich City in Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round clash, but are yet to string together a run of positive results at the start of their Premier League campaign. The Cottagers may take some confidence from Chelsea’s poor form in recent weeks, with this an ideal opportunity to inflict further pain in their fourth London derby of the season.

19:33

Hello and welcome! A London derby awaits at Craven Cottage... stay tuned for live coverage of the Premier League clash between Fulham and their struggling neighbours Chelsea.

19:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…