Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight as Joao Felix makes debut

Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to Craven Cottage this evening as the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League. Chelsea have plummeted down the table in recent weeks having won just once in nine league games but the manager can ease the pressure on his team by beating the in-form Cottagers away from home.

This fixture is one that the Chelsea fans will be expecting to win despite Fulham (7th) being three places ahead of the Blues in the table. Chelsea have been victorious in the previous seven meeting between the London clubs, a run that dates back to November 2012.

However, Marco Silva’s Cottagers are the surprise package of the season so far. They are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions following the World Cup break and could jump above Liverpool if they take points away from the Blues tonight. Silva has admitted that he isn’t thinking about European football but if his team maintain their current form they will be right in the mix to end the season in the top seven.

Follow all the action as Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage:

Fulham vs Chelsea

Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Marco Silva’s Cottagers are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions

Graham Potter seeks to ease pressure after just one win in nine league games

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Havertz, Joao Felix

Fulham FC - Chelsea FC

Lacking the clinical edge

19:39 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter’s side have scored just five goals in their last eight league matches, failing to score in half of those. Will the inclusion of new signing Joao Felix give Chelsea their clinical edge back in front of goal?

A terrible run of form

19:35 , Michael Jones

Chelsea could go winless in six successive away games in all competitions for the first time since September to November 2015 under Jose Mourinho, who was sacked the following month.

Can Graham Potter avoid the same fate?

Fulham in fine form

19:31 , Michael Jones

Fulham are aiming to win four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since 1966, when they had a run of five.

They have taken nine points from their last four league matches - only three Premier League sides have earned more in that period. Can they shock Chelsea tonight?

What Joao Felix will bring to Chelsea

19:27 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have completed a six-month loan move for Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old will bolster the attacking options for head coach Graham Potter, whose squad is currently beset by injuries.

Here we take a look at what the player will bring to the London club.

Fulham vs Chelsea

19:23 , Michael Jones

Fulham have won just one of their 30 Premier League matches against Chelsea. It was a 1-0 victory in March 2006.

The Blues have shipped just six goals in their last 15 Premier League games against Fulham, and have not conceded more than once in any of those fixtures.

Fulham vs Chelsea

19:19 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won seven straight league meetings with Fulham dating back to November 2012.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers have won just seven of the 74 league meetings between the sides. It is the lowest win rate in a fixture to have been played at least 50 times in English football league history.

Joao Felix brings buzz to Chelsea but underlines haphazard nature of ownership

19:14 , Michael Jones

The lure of Joao Felix proved too much for Todd Boehly. One last splash to prove his worth before seemingly handing the keys at Chelsea to one of the most extensive and deep recruitment teams ever assembled in European football.

The Portuguese forward has rarely displayed the consistency to justify Atletico Madrid’s staggering €126m (£112.9m) outlay from 2019, yet that is precisely why such a precocious talent is even available.

The allure of Felix was clear weeks ago, as Manchester United and Arsenal, a neater fit for his intrinsic control and movement, pondered their own loan offers.

Yet both clubs baulked at the mere suggestion of a fee north of €10m for the privilege of just six months of service.

Fulham vs Chelsea team changes

19:09 , Michael Jones

Marco Silva makes a heap of changes to the Fulham side that defeated Hull City 2-0 in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. Only Andreas Pereira, Carlos Vinicius, Harrison Reed and Tosin Adarabioyo keep their spots.

Graham Potter makes four changes to his Chelsea side. Thiago Silva returns to the defence along with Cesar Azpilicueta. Denis Zakaria starts in midfield and Joao Felix is given his Chelsea debut up top alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

Fulham vs Chelsea line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Havertz, Joao Felix

Aleksandar Mitrovic ‘getting better every single day’, Marco Silva believes

18:55 , Michael Jones

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes Aleksandar Mitrovic is getting back to his best.

The Serbia international scored his 11th goal of the season to secure a 1-0 victory at Leicester on Tuesday. It meant the Cottagers have already equalled their mark from when they were relegated with 28 points two years ago.

Mitrovic suffered a foot injury on international duty before the World Cup and struggled to regain fitness but Silva feels the striker is edging towards top form.

Fulham vs Chelsea

18:50 , Michael Jones

The Blues don’t have far to travel for tonight’s fixture against London rivals Fulham. Can Graham Potter’s side get back to winning ways?

Fulham boss Marco Silva plays down Chelsea’s poor run of form

18:45 , Michael Jones

Fulham manager Marco Silva has “no doubts” over Chelsea’s high quality despite their recent poor form ahead of Thursday’s west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s side head into the match seventh in the table having won all three Premier League games since action resumed in December following the World Cup, and having already equalled the points tally from their last top-flight campaign (28), when they were relegated under Scott Parker in 2020-21.

Graham Potter’s Blues, in contrast, have managed just one win in their last eight league matches and are currently dealing with a severe injury crisis, but Silva still expects them to be a force to be reckoned with.

Can Fulham win without Mitrovic?

18:40 , Michael Jones

Fulham will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for tonight’s fixture with Chelsea because he is banned after receiving a fifth yellow card of the season earlier this month.

Can the Cottagers win without their leading goalscorer?

(Action Images via Reuters)

Graham Potter says Chelsea manager is the ‘hardest job in football’

18:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter believes he has the hardest job in football as Chelsea labour to get to grips with their “new chapter” since Todd Boehly bought the club.

The team have struggled in the wake of being sold by Roman Abramovich, who brought unprecedented success during his nearly two decades in control, with a huge transfer outlay sanctioned by Boehly during the last six months yet to pay off.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League despite having spent nearly £350million since the American took control, with supporters singing the name of Abramovich and former head coach Thomas Tuchel during Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.

Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter accepts frustrated fans need to see more

18:30 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter admits Chelsea must improve after their heavy FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, as he came under fire for leading the club to just two wins in nine games.

“The results in a small space of time are not positive,” he said.

“You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct.

“We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it’s not nice at all. But that’s where we are at the moment.”

Fulham focused on beating the drop and not dreaming of Europe

18:25 , Michael Jones

Boss Marco Silva vowed Fulham were focused on beating the drop and not Europe after Aleksandar Mitrovic sunk Leicester.

The Cottagers sit seventh in the Premier League after reaching 28 points – the same amount they were relegated with two years ago – following Tuesday night’s narrow 1-0 win.

Mitrovic’s 11th goal of the season also equalled his best Premier League tally, although a fifth booking means he will miss next week’s visit of Chelsea.

Fulham are 14 points clear of the bottom three but Silva insisted they must stay out of trouble.

Fulham ‘not thinking’ about European football

18:20 , Michael Jones

Fulham captain Tom Cairney explained to the BBC that his team aren’t aiming too high and thinking about finishing the season inside the European spots but are instead focused on making sure they stay in the top flight after winning promotion from the Championship last year.

“That’s not in our mind at all,” he said when asked about Europe, “We’re not thinking about European football, at all. It’s not in our mindset, the aim for any newly-promoted side is to stay in the Premier League.”

Cairney went on to speak about what he’s expecting from tonight’s clash with Chelsea and whether his side can defeat the Blues.

"We’re above them in the table right now, but it doesn’t mean a lot," Cairney added. "They’ve got a lot of strength in depth. They can turn it on at any point. It’s going to be a tough, tough match at the Cottage."

Fulham vs Chelsea prediction

18:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have a 10-year winning run in this fixture so it comes at a good time for Graham Potter’s struggling side.

They’ll feel confident of overcoming Fulham despite being away from home but Marco Silva has his team playing with confidence and aggression so they’ll bite back at whatever Chelsea throw their way which should make for an interesting contest.

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea.

Fulham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

18:10 , Michael Jones

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria, Jorginho; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Christian Pulisic faces two months out injured, confirms Chelsea boss Graham Potter

18:05 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has confirmed that he will be without two forwards for up to two months, just as the Blues confirm the capture on loan of Joao Felix.

Christian Pulisic faces eight weeks on the sidelines after departing the recent defeat to Manchester City - and Raheem Sterling, who went off in the same game, could be absent for almost as long.

The Blues will at least have striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available, but they are still awaiting to hear whether or not new arrival Felix has been registered in time to face Fulham on Thursday night.

What is the early team news?

18:00 , Michael Jones

Fulham will be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic. The striker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester and serves a one-match suspension. Shane Duffy has not yet recovered from illness, while Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term injury absentee.

Chelsea will have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available after a back injury, but Christian Pulisic is still a couple of months away from returning and Raheem Sterling is also not close to a comeback. Ben Chilwell, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain out, while the club are waiting to hear whether new signing Joao Felix was registered in time to feature.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea

17:55 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 12 January.

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Fulham vs Chelsea

17:17 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men are seventh in the table after a four game unbeaten run following the return of domestic football after the World Cup. They’ve West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton before Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first half strike saw them ease past Leicester 1-0 last time out. Fulham will jump ahead of Liverpool into sixth if they are triumphant tonight and will be confident of overcoming Graham Potter’s struggling Blues.

Chelsea have won just once in their last nine league matches which is a run that has seen them slip to 10th in the table. There is pressure on the manager with fans chanting out for former boss Thomas Tuchel during the Blues’ recent defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Chelsea have a strong record against Fulham and should be the favourites to win tonight but their form is poor and they’re away from home so this could be another difficult night for Potter’s side.

Kick off at Craven Cottage is at 8pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates leading up to the game.