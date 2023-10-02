Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE!

A west London derby under the lights on the banks of the River Thames rounds off another thrilling Premier League weekend tonight. Chelsea make the short journey to Craven Cottage hoping desperately that last week’s nervy Carabao Cup win over Brighton can kickstart a much-needed turnaround in the top-flight under Mauricio Pochettino, who has overseen their worst start to a season since 1978-79.

The Blues sit down in 15th place after taking just five points from their first six league matches this term, winning only two of their last 18 in total as last season’s horrendous struggles have continued. Pochettino will be missing his cup match-winner Nicolas Jackson this evening due to suspension and requires others to step up for a goal-shy attack that is surprisingly led by the fit-again Armando Broja, plus Cole Palmer.

Mid-table Fulham have eight points in the bank so far but will be aiming to turbo-charge their own campaign with only a third Premier League win over their local rivals in 33 attempts, having bested them here 2-1 back in January. Follow Fulham vs Chelsea live with Standard Sport below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dom Smith at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Craven Cottage

How to watch: Sky Sports

Fulham team news: Wilson in for De Cordova-Reid

Chelsea team news: Broja and Palmer lead attack

Evening Standard score prediction

Chances for Palmer and Cucurella

19:32 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Craven Cottage

Cole Palmer playing ahead of Raheem Sterling is also a selection that will intrigue, especially ahead of the England squad announcement on Thursday.

Notable that Marc Cucurella is selected ahead of Ian Maatsen. That spot is opened up by so many defensive absentees and Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury.



Pochettino rolls the dice on Broja

19:31 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Craven Cottage

Pochettino rolls the dice to unleash Broja. He has played just 14 minutes from the bench this season after a nine-month lay-off due to an ACL injury but is deemed fit enough to start.

Nicolas Jackson is suspended but watching on from Craven Cottage.

Pochettino addresses Sterling and Broja decisions

19:24 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Raheem Sterling has been suffering with a virus this week that has prevented him from training, hence his surprise omission from the starting lineup.

He’s also backed Armando Broja to make an impact from the off at Craven Cottage tonight, though admits he is unlikely to be fit enough for the full 90 minutes.

The Chelsea boss said in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports: “Raheem Sterling didn’t train in the last three days as he’s had a virus, that’s why he’s not in the starting XI.

“Armando Broja is ready to play, maybe not 90 minutes but he can make an impact from the start. We hope he can deal with the competition, it’s always difficult for a player.

“He’s our striker and he needs to build his fitness and confidence. It’s a good opportunity.”



One Fulham change as Harry Wilson starts

19:19 , George Flood

Fulham show just the one change from their last Premier League outing, the goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid drops to the bench as Harry Wilson comes into the attack.

The fit-again Sasa Lukic is back among the substitutes after a groin issue, with Tyrese Francois dropping out of the matchday squad.

Willian lines up against his former club.



Broja and Palmer lead Chelsea attack

19:13 , George Flood

So Armando Broja does indeed lead the line for Chelsea tonight in place of the banned Nicolas Jackson, making his first senior start for the club since rupturing his ACL in the mid-season friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai last December.

Pochettino has pledged caution and patience with the fitness of the Albanian international, but must believe he is ready to go from the off after a couple of brief substitute cameos against Villa and Brighton.

He’s joined in attack by Cole Palmer, who makes his first Premier League start for his new club after impressing in the Carabao Cup.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez are also in support with Raheem Sterling curiously only on the bench, with Moises Caicedo holding along with Conor Gallagher.

Axel Disasi fills in at right-back with no Reece James or Malo Gusto, with Levi Colwill shifting back into central defence alongside Thiago Silva with Marc Cucurella starting for the first time in the league this term on the left having got the nod over Ian Maatsen with Ben Chilwell now out.

Noni Madueke is also a substitute along with several youngsters including Alfie Gilchrist, Josh Brooking and Alex Matos.



Chelsea lineup

19:03 , George Flood

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Mudryk; Broja

Subs: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Brooking, Maatsen; Ugochukwu, Matos, Madueke, Sterling; Washington

Fulham lineup

19:01 , George Flood

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Andreas; Wilson, Jimenez, Willian

Subs: Rodak; Bassey, Ballo-Toure; Cairney, Lukic, Iwobi, De Cordova-Reid; Muniz, Vinicius

Broja and Palmer set for Chelsea starts?

18:55 , George Flood

Whispers on X suggest that Armando Broja and Cole Palmer are both starting in attack for Chelsea tonight.

Official lineups on the way in just five minutes’ time.

18:50 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

Fulham won 2-1 in this fixture last season, and Chelsea are tonight looking to avoid back-to-back defeats at Craven Cottage for the first time since 1977.

Lineups will be announced shortly.

18:48 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Craven Cottage

Noni Madueke is with Chelsea’s squad to face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

He had been publicly admonished by Mauricio Pochettino for not meeting standards.

Nicolas Jackson has travelled despite being suspended, along with a host of youth players amid an injury crisis.

Who are Infinite Athlete?

18:45 , George Flood

So who exactly are Chelsea’s new front-of-shirt sponsors Infinite Athlete?

Standard Sport’s Jonathan Gorrie explains....

Infinite Athlete are an American sports technology company based in San Francisco that “power infinite innovation” that “makes sport better for the fan, the game and the athlete.”

Their goal is to “create a single technological foundation across all major sports, upon which innovative sports technology and media products can be built.”

Established in 2023 after the merger of Tempus Ex Machina and Biocore, they combine and connect sports data from all sources to create “infinite possibilities”.



“Infinite Athlete currently powers innovative technology enhancements for the club and its global fanbase including the launch of Match View X via the club’s official app,” read a Chelsea statement earlier this week.

“Infinite Athlete combines Tempus Ex Machina’s cutting-edge sports video and data technology with groundbreaking safety and performance analytics from partner company Biocore and currently hold dynamic partnerships leveraging its proprietary technology across the NFL, Colorado Athletics, and more.

“Its mission is to be the industry-standard operating system across all global sports, empowering a better experience, with greater opportunities and access to the highest quality technology for fans, the game and athletes.”

Chelsea to show off new shirt sponsor Infinite Athlete

18:33 , George Flood

Tonight will see Chelsea’s men’s team wear shirts bearing their new main sponsor for the first time.

The Blues announced over the weekend their deal with Infinite Athlete that will see the US sports technology company become their front-of-shirt sponsor.

The agreement is said to be worth more than £40m and covers the whole 2023-24 campaign, with Chelsea having been without a front-of-shirt sponsor so far this season after their deal with mobile phone network Three expired at the end of last term.

Emma Hayes’ women’s team wore the sponsor as they opened the new WSL season with a 2-1 win over rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.



Pochettino wants more involvement in Chelsea transfers

18:22 , George Flood

Chelsea’s chronic attacking struggles so far this term have come despite another significant summer transfer outlay leaving them without a top-class centre-forward.

Quizzed on if that is something the club will be urgently looking to address in the January window amid more links to banned Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Pochettino insisted that he must now be more heavily involved in recruitment decisions going forward having already set to work on picking out potential New Year targets.

"The good thing, the relationship is very good with the owners and the sporting directors. I think like I told before, when the transfer window was closed, I need to be involved, more involved now, in every single decision. I think we need to start identifying what we need for January,” he said.

"I think football is very dynamic, it's the present always. Things can change until January. Now we need to work and try to recover Nkunku and of course Armando Broja and to try and provide the team more goals and to be more solid but of course, parallel to working to improvise to improve the team and the way we assess the team for the competition. But of course, we already start to work."



Pochettino on striker plans with no Jackson

18:13 , George Flood

Asked if he could play with a false nine tonight in the absence of Jackson, Pochettino told reporters at Friday’s pre-match press conference: “The most important [thing] is to adapt to the squad and the players that might be available and to try and perform, to find a way to perform.

“We can play with one striker or maybe without a striker. I think it’s a difficult few days, I need to think and come up with a decision.

“We have a few options to play with a striker and without a striker. We also need to assess the squad after the [Brighton] game.

“Things appear after 48 hours and I’m going to see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday, but different options.”



Raheem Sterling tipped to lead Chelsea attack

18:03 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Craven Cottage

It will be interesting to see how Pochettino copes without Nicolas Jackson tonight.

He’s talked about the false nine option, which I think is most likely.

It will probably be Raheem Sterling, since he effectively operates a bit like a striker already in the asymmetric system.

Armando Broja is available but Chelsea are managing him carefully.



Who will replace Nicolas Jackson?

18:01 , George Flood

Cole Palmer’s performance on his full debut was a real plus point from Chelsea following the Carabao Cup win over Brighton.

It seems likely that the surprise £40million summer deadline day signing from Manchester City will start in the Premier League for the first time for the Blues tonight with Nicolas Jackson suspended.

Here is how Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella sees Pochettino lining up tonight, with Raheem Sterling leading the line in place of Jackson and supported by a trio of Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and the improving Mykhailo Mudryk.

Axel Disasi could well fill in at right-back again with Reece James still out and Malo Gusto banned, with Levi Colwill shifting back into the middle of defence and Marc Cucurella then potentially playing on the left with no Chilwell.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Mudryk; Sterling

Fulham vs Chelsea prediction

17:50 , George Flood

Chelsea scraped past much-changed Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but the performance was certainly still nothing to shout about - they should have seen midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu sent off in the first half with the score tied at 0-0 - and didn’t exactly herald a likely immediate upturn in fortunes.

There were signs that their luck might finally be beginning to change, though a trip to a Fulham side that will relish the chance to inflict more misery on their closest neighbours represents another tough test.

Fulham are searching for consistency after blowing rather hot and cold so far this term, with a feisty draw likely on the cards this evening.

1-1 draw.



Chelsea team news

17:47 , George Flood

Chelsea’s quest to end that three-match scoreless streak in the league is not helped by the suspension of Nicolas Jackson, who got their winner against Brighton in the Carabao Cup but tonight must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards already this term.

Malo Gusto serves the second game of a three-match suspension for his sending off in last weekend’s home defeat by Aston Villa, meanwhile, with captain Reece James closing in on a return to first-team training but still sidelined for now along with Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli.

Vice-skipper Ben Chilwell is also now facing weeks on the sidelines with another hamstring injury suffered late on against Brighton last week.

Chelsea could though be boosted tonight by the returns of Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka.



Fulham team news

17:43 , George Flood

Fulham will be boosted by the return of Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic tonight, their summer signing from Torino having now resumed first-team training following a groin injury.

Right-back Kenny Tete faces a late fitness test, while centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and winger Adama Traore are both sidelined.



Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea

17:40 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Fulham vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 6:30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Fulham vs Chelsea live

17:31 , George Flood

Fulham and Chelsea lock horns in a west London derby tussle under the lights at Craven Cottage this evening.

The Blues head to their local rivals desperately needing to kick-start their Premier League campaign after some of the early pressure on boss Mauricio Pochettino was eased with a battling 1-0 Carabao Cup third-round win over Brighton last week.

England’s secondary club competition has provided the only source of minor solace for Chelsea so far this term with their dreadful form from last season carrying over despite another huge summer transfer spend and popular new managerial appointment, with Pochettino overseeing their worst start to a top-flight campaign since their relegation season of 1978-79.

The Blues sit a lowly 15th in the early table after the weekend’s action with just five points to their name from the first six games, with no goals in their last three league games and cup hero Nicolas Jackson unavailable tonight.

Looking to pile more misery on their troubled neighbours is a Fulham team that sit perched in 12th with eight points so far this season, a so-so opening under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers have a dreadful record against tonight’s opponents overall, though did manage only a second league win over Chelsea in 32 attempts at this ground back in January.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, team news and live updates including expert analysis from Evening Standard football reporters Nizaar Kinsella and Dom Smith at Craven Cottage.