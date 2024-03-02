Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League updates

Harry Wilson puts Fulham ahead midway through first half, 1-0

Rodrigo Muniz nets a second after half an hour, 2-0

Fulham FC 2 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

16:00

Brighton have lacked the clinical edge shown by the hosts in the final third. The Seagulls have created a couple of decent openings, but have failed to test Bernd Leno. Roberto De Zerbi's men are always full of effort and will not give up without a fight here, but they need to improve.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:57

Fulham take a 2-0 lead into the break in their Premier League clash with Brighton. The home side are good value for their lead and have been clinical in the final third. Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson have combined for the two goals. Muniz battled for possession to tee up Wilson for the opener before the Welshman returned the favour with a pinpoint cross for the forward to head home. Marco Silva's men are in complete control.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:55

HALF-TIME: FULHAM 2-0 BRIGHTON

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:50

Lallana tries to press Reed in possession but gives away a free-kick. Brighton have not been at their best in the first half.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:49

There will be four minutes of added time.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:48

Van Hecke battles for the ball following an Enciso free-kick, but as he stretches to steer an effort towards goal, the offside flag is raised.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:47

Ferguson drives into the Fulham box and goes for a low drive across the face of goal that Lallana fails to connect with as the ball travels behind for a goal-kick.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:45

Brighton are attempting to get back into the game by pressing deep into Fulham's half, but are lacking a cutting edge at the moment.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:44

Muniz appears to be okay to continue after treatment, although Silva will be concerned, especially after his brilliant opening 40 minutes.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:42

A concern for Fulham as Muniz goes down in a heap after being on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Estupinan. He requires treatment on the pitch.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:39

Lamptey draws a foul from Robinson down the right flank, but Leno punches the resulting free-kick from Enciso away from danger.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:37

Estupinan plays Lallana down the left flank and he floats a cross into the box. Enciso attempts to attack the ball, but he gets his effort all wrong by blazing it over.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:35

Muniz causes problems again in the final third as he gets the better of Webster, but he loses possession before he can pull the trigger.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:35

Assist Harry Wilson

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:34

Goal Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:32

Baleba drives forward and looks to thread a pass through to Ferguson, but Bassey gets across to make an important interception.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:30

CHANCE! Van Hecke plays Enciso into space on the edge of the box and he turns his man inside out to create room for a left-footed strike. He connects well with his effort, but sends it narrowly over the top.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:27

OVER! Lallana turns away from his man in the Fulham half and drives towards goal. He takes aim from the edge of the box, only to launch his effort over the top.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:27

Fulham are unbeaten in 10 games after scoring the first goal in the Premier League this season, winning eight in the process.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:27

Assist Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:23

Goal Harry Wilson

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:23

There have been no clear-cut openings yet. Both sides have fairly organised in their shape.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:20

Brighton look to break with pace, but Enciso is nudged to the deck by Reed on the half-way line. It has been a niggly game so far.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:19

Ferguson looks to apply pressure on Bassey at the back and catches the defender with a late challenge. He avoids a booking.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:15

Lamptey uses a turn of space to surge down the right flank. He combines with Enciso before lifting a cross into the middle for Ferguson to attack, but it just sails above his head.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:14

Lallana wins the ball in the final third and has the chance to release Ferguson, but his offload sends the forward away from goal and the attack peters out.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:13

Pereira sends the resulting free-kick into the box that is deflected out to Reed. He shoots on the half-volley, but Steele makes a comfortable save.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:08

Yellow Card Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:08

Iwobi is played down the left flank into space and looks for the early cross into the middle. Veltman is well-positioned and blocks the delivery before clearing the danger.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:07

Brighton have looked to get their foot on the ball in the early stages of the game. They're not showing any ill affects of their midweek exploits.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:07

Estupinan combines with Enciso on the edge of the Fulham box and the latter cuts inside to shoot on his right foot, but Leno watches it into his hands.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:03

We're under way at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:59

A good omen for Fulham ahead of the contest as they've never tasted defeat in their previous seven meetings with Brighton, including the 1-1 draw between the sides earlier this season.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:54

Brighton have made seven changes to the side that was beaten during the week by Wolves in the FA Cup. Steele, Van Hecke, Dunk and Estupinan are the only players that remain from the loss. Veltman, Lamptey, Webster and Balepa come into the team at the back and in the midfield respectively. De Zerbi completely alters his side in the final third as Ferguson returns to spearhead the attack and is flanked by Enciso and Lallana.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:54

Silva has named an unchanged side from the team that beat Manchester United last time out. Muniz continues to lead the line supported by Wilson, Pereir and Iwobi. Reed has been passed fit to start in the middle of the park. Willian returns to the bench after missing the win at Old Trafford.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:49

BRIGHTON SUBS: Bart Verbruggen, Igor, Pascal Gross, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck, Valentin Barco, Simon Adingra, Ansu Fati.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:49

BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Jason Steele; Jan-Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Carlos Balepa, Pervis Estupinan; Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana, Evan Ferguson.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:44

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Armando Broja, Tom Cairney, Adama Traore, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:44

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:39

Brighton left it late to earn a point against Everton in their last Premier League outing. Lewis Dunk scored a late header to earn the Seagulls a share of the spoil at the Amex Stadium. Roberto De Zerbi's men failed to carry that resilience into their FA Cup clash with Wolves during the week, suffering a 1-0 loss at Molineux. With one eye on their Europa League showdown with Roma next week, Brighton will have to be at their best to avoid defeat today.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:39

Fulham have distanced themselves from the relegation zone with two wins in their last three. The Cottagers snatched three points at the death against Manchester United courtesy of Alex Iwobi's stoppage-time strike. Marco Silva's men were beaten in their last home game against Aston Villa, but did beat Bournemouth in their previous match at the Cottage with a convincing 3-1 win. Another victory would carry them within striking distance of the top half.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Fulham and Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…