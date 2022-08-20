Fulham vs Brentford: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
In this article:
(ES Composite)

For the first time in Premier league history, Fulham and Brentford will contest the west London derby.

Up until now, the pair have missed each other in the top flight, but today offers a landmark moment for the rivalry.

Fresh from battering Manchester United, Thomas Frank’s side will fear nobody. A team who appear to thrive in big games and high pressure moments, a trip to Craven Cottage will not concern Brentford, who are riding the crest of a wave.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has overseen a pretty promising start to the season. Indeed, Fulham have surprised in recent weeks and were perhaps unlucky not to come away from their first home game of the season – against Liverpool no less – with only a point.

If they can replicate that kind of performance, it’s going to be a fiery game on the banks of the River Thames.

Here’s everything you need to know about the west London derby.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday August 20th, 2022.

Craven Cottage in London will host.

Where to watch Fulham vs Brentford

Due to the game taking place during the blackout imposed across English football, it will not be broadcast live.

Highlights, however, will be available when Match of the Day airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Fulham vs Brentford team news

Manor Solomon will miss a sizeable portion of the campaign after undergoing surgery for an injury picked up early in his Fulham career.

Bobby Decordova-Reid is a doubt, although there is a hope Andreas Pereira will be available

For Brentford, Sergi Canos and Kristoffer Ajer could be involved for the first time this season.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford battered Manchester United last time out (FEDERICO GUERRA MARANESI/PPAUK/Shutterstock)

Fulham vs Brentford prediction

Fulham certainly made Liverpool work for a point during the opening weekend, but this is a Brentford side who seem to thrive in big games.

Brentford to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 22

Draws: 17

Brentford wins: 23

