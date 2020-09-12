Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Kick-off 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 1

10:50 AM

For those of you watching in black and white

Fulham Rodak; Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Cairney; Kebano, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Kamara. Substitutes: Areola, Le Marchand, Christie, Knockaert, Anguissa, Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Arsenal Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Substitutes: Macey, Saka, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Willock, Pepe, Nketiah.



Referee Chris Kavanagh (Manchester)

10:36 AM

Elneny's rebirth

Can't think of many mature players who are sent out on loan then come back to star for a major team - Alan Mullery was fittingly on loan backed at Fulham from Spurs when he was recalled to play in a Uefa Cup semi-final against Milan and scored. He then led them to victory in the final over Wolves ... but was still sold in the summer.

10:34 AM

Arsenal prefer Elneny to Ceballos

10:33 AM

No new signings in Fulham's XI and Mitrovic either

10:30 AM

Good morning

And welcome to our coverage of the opening match of the 29th Premier League season. There's something still so pristine about this moment before kick-off which evoke the inspirational sentiments expressed so vividly by the great baseball writer Thomas Boswell in his essay Why Time Begins on Opening Day, which gave his anthology its title. Never more so than now.

"Born to an age where horror has become commonplace, where tragedy has, by its monotonous repetition, become a parody of sorrow," Boswell wrote in 1984, "we need to fence off a few parks where humans try to be fair, where skill has some hope of reward, where absurdity has a harder time than usual getting a ticket."

The purity of a fixture list, unsullied by results, brings fantasies of possible glory. Experience and cynicism about the state of the game has long since replaced most of that benevolence, but even the Everests of hysteria provoked by football these days have not wholly destroyed the sense of optimism each new season brings. Hope is still writ large, at least until the first disabusing setback.

Fulham made a total pig's ear of their last Premier League campaign but under their unsung manager Scott 'Scottie' Parker - who so models himself on Sting's 'The Ace Face' with his retro cardigans and skinny ties that it is tempting to shout 'Bell Boy!' when he comes on screen - galvanised their promotion campaign after Christmas, played pragmatic, probing football and exploited the strengths of Aleksandar Mitrovic superbly. You only had to watch the play-off final to know how well-prepared they are, how they pounced on an observable Brentford flaw so incisively. But, as with all play-off winners, it is going to be tough for them.

They have made some astute signings - Mario Lemina,at his best, is good enough to play for a Champions League club and if Parker can get him focused, he has all the qualities to have a career revival at the Cottage. Both new full-backs, Kenny Tete And Antonee Robinson, have bags of attacking thrust but they still look short at centre-half and up front.

Arsenal, the other major Wembley winners of the Covid age, have moved from the brief stabilisation period of Mikael Arteta's renovation job to the kicking on stage. To that end he welcomes William Saliba and Gabriel to a defence that needs consistency and leadership, Willian, with his charismatic skill and guile out wide, and Dani Ceballos back on loan from Real Madrid. With their glut of talented academy graduates, coherence in tactics and the enduring class of their captain, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang, they ought to have too much for Fulham. They have lost only once on their last six visits to the Cottage and won the other five, a trend that should be maintained today.