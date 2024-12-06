Fulham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Fulham host Arsenal in a Premier League London derby this weekend.

The Cottagers warmed up for the visit of the Gunners with an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton on Thursday night.

It means Marco Silva’s side have moved up to sixth in the table as they continue a surprise European push.

Arsenal, meanwhile, beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday to continue their fine form since returning from the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won all four games since the return to domestic action, scoring 15 goals in the process.

While Liverpool remain in control of the title race, the Gunners have raised fresh hope about pushing them all the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 8 December, 2024.

Craven Cottage in London will host.

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Fulham vs Arsenal team news

The Cottagers won’t have Reiss Nelson available due to the terms of his loan move from the Gunners, while Tom Cairney is suspended. Harrison Reed and Joachim Andersen are expected to miss out.

Emile Smith Rowe will play against Arsenal for the first time (Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to have Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori available after the defenders missed the United game. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both injured.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal lost here last season but have been flying over the last few games. It will be difficult to stop them.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 9

Draws: 12

Arsenal wins: 42

Fulham vs Arsenal latest odds

Fulham FC to win: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal FC to win: 6/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.