Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Arsenal travel to Fulham in the Premier League opener looking to continue their remarkable form under Mikel Arteta.

Scott Parker’s newly-promoted side will hope to correct lessons from two years ago when their doomed campaign saw them relegated back to the Championship - though the momentum from Parker guiding them through the play-offs and victory over Brentford at Wembley has the Cottagers entering the campaign with optimism. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the Gunners and the Gabonese is in the form of his life and looking set to sign a new deal as the side’s captain.

Both clubs will still be active in the transfer market, but the season will begin here at Craven Cottage, with a number of shiny new signings already able to make their debuts this lunchtime.