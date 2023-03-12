Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Arsenal head to Fulham this afternoon wary of a title race banana skin.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League but play after their main rivals, current champions Manchester City who face Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The gap at the summit could be reduced to two points before Arsenal kick off at Craven Cottage, and Fulham are more than capable of taking points off their city rivals as they continue to enjoy a fine season in seventh place.

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from the ground.