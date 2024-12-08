Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE!

After the Merseyside derby was postponed on Saturday, Arsenal can take advantage and move to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool when they play Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Gunners are back in form under Mikel Arteta but face a tough test against a Fulham side enjoying a brilliant season under Marco Silva.

Fulham can move fifth with a win and former Arsenal players Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi will be out to hurt their former club. Arsenal have recorded four straight wins in all competitions since the November international break and are buoyed by their 2-0 win against Manchester United on Wednesday, when their set-piece prowess once again came to the fore.

Arteta has been sweating over the fitness of defender Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori but will be confident his side can continue to hunt down Liverpool. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Arsenal latest

Kick-off: 2pm GMT | Craven Cottage

How to watch: Sky Sports

Fulham team news

Arsenal team news

Prediction

Last time out

12:19 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham took four points off Arsenal last season with Raul Jimenez scoring the equaliser in the corresponding fixture just under a year ago.

The 33-year-old hasn't scored in his previous six Premier League appearances, will he end the drought today?

Raúl on the scoresheet in our last clash with the Gunners. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/crJdAf38jN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 7, 2024

Predicted Arsenal XI

12:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

If Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori are able to return to the team then it could be that Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko make way.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta could also look to make a change in attack with Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all options should the Arsenal boss rotate his squad during what is a busy month.

Smith Rowe 'excited' to face former club

12:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

After swapping North London for West London during the summer, naturally this fixture is special to Emile Smith Rowe.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, the attacking midfielder is excited for the reunion with his former club.

“It’s a massive game for me personally,” he said. “At the start of the season, in my head I’ve always been thinking about playing against my former team. It’s going to be an exciting game.

“I think it’s going to be a bit weird, knowing the players for so long, and having been there for a lot of my life, so it probably is going to be a bit of an emotional day.

“But I have to make sure I do the job for Fulham.”

Arsenal kit selection

12:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Behind the scenes at Craven Cottage as the Arsenal dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.

For only the second time this season, the Gunners will be wearing their third kit. They suffered a 2-0 loss against Bournemouth on the previous occasion.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:58 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham wins: 9

Draws: 12

Arsenal wins: 42

Prediction

11:54 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal were beaten here by Fulham last season but have been flying over the last few games. It will be difficult to stop them.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Arsenal team news

11:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal are hoping to have Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori available after the defenders missed the midweek win over Manchester United. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both injured.

Fulham team news

11:44 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The Cottagers won’t have Reiss Nelson available due to the terms of his loan move from the Gunners. In addition, Tom Cairney is suspended and Harrison Reed and Joachim Andersen are expected to miss out.

However, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi and Bernd Leno are in line to face their former club.

How to watch

11:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

11:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good morning and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Fulham and Arsenal.

The game is scheduled to go ahead as planned despite Storm Darragh battering parts of the UK this weekend and causing a number of postponements, most notably the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

This does hand Arsenal a chance to narrow the gap on the league leaders to four points, though they face a Fulham side that beat them in the corresponding fixture last season.

It's sure to be an interesting game at Craven Cottage. Kick-off is at 2pm GMT, stick with us.