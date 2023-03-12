Fulham 0-2 Arsenal FC LIVE! Martinelli goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Fulham vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Premier League leaders Arsenal head into today’s meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage under pressure to respond to Manchester City’s win on Saturday. The Gunners have seen their lead cut to two points and now must deal with the added burden of Europa League football as they attempt to end a 19-year wait for a League title.

Quite how continental competition will complicate matters for Mikel Arteta remains to be seen but a visit to Fulham is hardly an ideal return. One of the success stories of the Premier League this season, they are a difficult team to play against and Marco Silva’s side impressed during the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium before the World Cup.

Still, these are the games Arsenal simply need to win if they are going to be crowned champions. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dom Smith and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Fulham vs Arsenal latest news

GOAL! Martinelli doubles the advantage

GOAL! Gabriel nods away side into the lead

NO GOAL! Gunners denied opener by VAR

Fulham FC 0 - 2 Arsenal FC

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bernd Leno was really looking forward to facing his former employers when I spoke with him a fortnight ago. Now I’m sure he feels quite different. Any enjoyment is, it seems, over before it’s really begun. Fulham can’t cope with free-flowing Arsenal at the moment.

Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Martinelli is not the best in the air and that’s a gift from Robinson. Doesn’t even jump.

GOAL! Fulham 0-2 Arsenal | Gabriel Martinelli ‘26

14:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL!

26 mins: Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s advantage with a deft header at the back post after Trossard’s cross!

Arsenal are flying!

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

14:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: They’re really on the front foot here.

Saliba shoots from range and the shot fizzes jut over.

Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gabriel loves a goal against Fulham. Scored here on his debut and at home against them earlier this season.

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Arsenal | Gabriel ‘21

14:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: Never mind!

Gabriel nods in a poweful header after Trossard’s corner.

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big let-off for Fulham that disallowed goal. The way Xhaka was able to send Martinelli through in behind was concerning from a Fulham perspective. They must track the runs of Arsenal’s wide forwards better.

Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Craven Cottage, the most mild-mannered ground, sick of VAR. “This is s***,” shots one fan as we wait for a decision.

RULED OUT!

14:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Or not! Martinelli judged to have been offside.

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Arsenal | Antonee Robinson own goal ‘16

14:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Brilliant pass from Xhaka frees Martinelli, who shoots at goal.

Leno parries only onto Robinson, who bundles into his own net.

Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

14:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

About to get underway here and after the huddle Zinchenko heads to the away fans, waving his arms and calling for them to raise the volume.

Arsenal lacking bite

14:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: The away side are enjoying most of the ball but are yet to test Leno at all.

Great play from Fulham

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Solomon does so well dropping deep, committing players and springing an attack. Xhaka clears lines, however.

Arsenal pressing enough but yet to get their attacking game going.

Early chance for Arsenal

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Poor play from Leno puts Ream under pressure and Saka looks to catch him out, though Fulham eventually clear lines.

Energetic start from the away side even despite their European trip only a few days ago.

Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

About to get underway here and after the huddle Zinchenko heads to the away fans, waving his arms and calling for them to raise the volume.

KICK-OFF

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Here we go!

Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

13:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Willian will be a significant miss for Fulham today, with a slight injury keeping him out. But the most noticeable absence for Marco Silva’s side will undoubtedly be defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha. The summer signing from Sporting has been superb this season. Today he serves the second of a two-match suspension for picking up too many yellows.

A very promising sight for Arsenal fans

13:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta delighted with Leandro Trossard impact

13:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

A steal in the January transfer market!

🗣️ “I’m really happy with him. He gives us this versatility and adaptability.”



Fulham injury blow

13:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

The club have confirmed in-form winger Willian misses out on today’s game with a slight injury.

Willian has been ruled out of today's game with a back muscle issue.



Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

13:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Simon Collings at Craven Cottage

13:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Incredible how much stronger the Arsenal bench looks compared to Thursday night. Kiwior, who cost £21m in January, not even among the subs.

Jesus back in squad!

13:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

A very welcome sight for Gunners fans...

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

13:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

🖤 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🪄 Odegaard in midfield

💪 Trossard returns

🔙 Jesus on the bench



Confirmed Fulham lineup

13:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Prediction: Narrow Arsenal win

11:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham continue to enjoy a superb season back in the Premier League and will be hoping to take advantage of any tired legs in the Arsenal side after their European assignment.

But the Gunners will be strengthened by the return of the spine of their side, are on a run of results that shows they believe they can get a result from any situation.

They are likely to be tested again, but Mikel Arteta’s side should have enough to keep their title bid on track.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal team news: Martin Odegaard expected to play

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Martin Odegaard missed the midweek game against Sporting with illness but should recover in time to face Fulham, with Kieran Tierney also likely to return to the squad. Eddie Nketiah though is set to miss out again with an ankle injury.

The match will come too soon for Gabriel Jesus who continues to step up his recovery, but Emile Smith Rowe could make his first start of the season, and Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel can all be expected to return to the starting XI.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham team news: Palhinha suspended but no fresh injury concerns

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joao Palhinha remains out for Fulham, as he serves the second match of his suspension for picking up ten yellow cards, and Cedric Soares is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns for Marco Silva to deal with. Manor Solomon will look to score for the sixth match in a row, while Willian is expected to start against his former side.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

10:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s trip to Londn rivals Fulham today.

Kick-off from Craven Cottage is at 2pm GMT.