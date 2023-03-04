Fulham: Victim dies following ‘violent assault’

(Met Police)

A man has pleaded guilty to “violently” assaulting of a victim last year, the Met Police has said.

Gary Curran, 53, of no fixed abode appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday in relation to the death of Stephen Wallis, 50.

Curran pleaded guilty to section 20 grievous bodily harm after Mr Wallis was found dead at his flat in Barclay Close, SW6 on February 15, 2022.

Curran will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on March 6.

Detective chief inspector Katherine Goodwin from the Met’s specialist crime command said: “Gary Curran carried out a violent assault that caused serious harm to a vulnerable man in his own home.

“While no link between the assault and Stephen’s death could be scientifically established, it is clear from speaking to those who came into contact with him in the days between the attack and his death that he was in pain and traumatised by the incident.

“I hope the fact that Curran has been jailed for this attack will give some degree of closure to Stephen’s family and friends.”

On February 10, 2022, Mr Wallis informed a medical professional that he had been assaulted by Curran over a drugs dispute at his flat the night before.

He went to hospital on February 11 where he received treatment but not did tell staff when asked - the staff later informed the police.

Members of the emergency services attempted to contact Mr Wallis at his home and via his phone. After failing to reach him, Met officers entered his home on February 14 and found Mr Wallis dead.

Due to the previous allegation and after officers discovered blood in the flat, Curran was arrested and charged with murder.

After the investigation found no direct link between the assault and Mr Wallis’ death, the charged was amended to grievous bodily harm.