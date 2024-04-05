Fulham v Newcastle United preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Fulham boss Marco Silva has reported no new injury concerns.

Newcastle defender Kieran Tripper has been ruled out for a few weeks with a calf injury, while Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron also face up to a month on the sidelines.

Anthony Gordon is available again after serving a one-game ban.

Manager Eddie Howe has played down fears Lewis Hall is injured, revealing the youngster was substituted against Everton because of fatigue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won one of the last 10 meetings and failed to score in seven of those (D2, L7).

Newcastle defender Dan Burn has scored twice against his former club this season, having found the net in both the league and FA Cup games.

Fulham

Fulham have nine top-flight home victories this season, their highest total since claiming 10 wins in 2011-12.

Their previous 20 Premier League matches have produced 71 goals, while their last nine games have seen at least three goals scored.

Marco Silva has won only one of his seven matches as a manager against Newcastle in all competitions, losing each of the past five.

Rodrigo Muniz has six goals in his last four home appearances.

Newcastle United