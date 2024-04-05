Fulham v Newcastle United preview: Team news, head to head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Fulham boss Marco Silva has reported no new injury concerns.
Newcastle defender Kieran Tripper has been ruled out for a few weeks with a calf injury, while Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron also face up to a month on the sidelines.
Anthony Gordon is available again after serving a one-game ban.
Manager Eddie Howe has played down fears Lewis Hall is injured, revealing the youngster was substituted against Everton because of fatigue.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Fulham have won one of the last 10 meetings and failed to score in seven of those (D2, L7).
Newcastle defender Dan Burn has scored twice against his former club this season, having found the net in both the league and FA Cup games.
Fulham
Fulham have nine top-flight home victories this season, their highest total since claiming 10 wins in 2011-12.
Their previous 20 Premier League matches have produced 71 goals, while their last nine games have seen at least three goals scored.
Marco Silva has won only one of his seven matches as a manager against Newcastle in all competitions, losing each of the past five.
Rodrigo Muniz has six goals in his last four home appearances.
The Magpies' 3-0 win against Wolves is their only clean sheet in 11 league and cup games.
Newcastle have lost nine of their 14 Premier League away games this season, three times as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of last term
Top scorer Alexander Isak has 15 top-flight goals this season, and has netted five times in his past seven league appearances in London.
Eddie Howe's side are yet to be involved in a goalless draw in the league this season.
Newcastle's 30 league games this season have featured 116 goals (64 scored and 52 conceded), the highest by any team at this point of a season since 2014.