Fulham 1-3 Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold sets Reds on way to reigniting Premier League title bid

Ryan Gravenberch had scored three times in cup competitions since joining Liverpool last summer but his effort at Craven Cottage was his first goal in the Premier League [Getty Images]

Liverpool put a frustrating fortnight behind them to reignite their Premier League title bid with a welcome win at Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, making a first league start in more than two months following a knee injury, curled a fabulous first-half free-kick into the top corner to put them ahead.

Timothy Castagne steered Fulham level before the break but Ryan Gravenberch's perfectly-measured 20-yard effort flew in off the post to restore the Reds' advantage.

Diogo Jota sealed the points with an accurate low finish past Bernd Leno from Cody Gakpo's through ball and the margin of victory could arguably have been greater.

Regardless, it was an accomplished and largely trouble-free display from Liverpool that will reassure boss Jurgen Klopp they could yet end his nine-year reign with a second Premier League crown.

Dropped points in a draw at Manchester United and a shock Anfield defeat by Crystal Palace - with a disappointing Europa League exit to Atalanta sandwiched in between - had threatened to derail hopes of further trophies to add to the Carabao Cup they have already collected this season.

But victory at Craven Cottage lifts Liverpool back up to second in the table, level on points with leaders Arsenal - but behind the Gunners on goal difference - and a point above third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Reds pass tricky test on Thames

Klopp's trademark post-match fist-pumping celebration with the travelling supporters seemed to have even more oomph than usual after his side navigated a tricky test they simply could not afford to fail.

Fulham have claimed a string of notable scalps at the Cottage this season, upsetting Arsenal there in December, while European hopefuls Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham have all been soundly beaten too.

Liverpool were fully aware of their credentials, having been taken to the limit by Marco Silva's side in a thrilling 4-3 win earlier this season as well as edging their Carabao Cup semi-final over two legs.

This was far more routine than those prior meetings but it needed Alexander-Arnold - who hit Liverpool's dramatic late winner to down Fulham at Anfield in December - to light the touch paper.

He had already whipped in a fine cross for Luis Diaz to glance a header wide before netting his sixth direct free-kick Premier League for Liverpool with an unstoppable strike that left Leno grasping at thin air.

Only Jamie Redknapp, with eight, and Steven Gerrard (seven) have scored more Premier League direct free-kicks for Liverpool than Trent Alexander-Arnold [Getty Images]

Gakpo would have located the very same top corner soon after if not for Leno's fingertips but Fulham's best spell of the game resulted in them drawing level in first-half stoppage time.

Not long after Andreas Pereira's attempt to emulate Alexander-Arnold's set-piece magic skimmed the bar, Castagne guided a loose ball in the box into the bottom corner for his first goal since joining Fulham from Leicester last summer.

But the hosts were profligate in possession after the break and Liverpool punished them, first with Gravenberch's exquisite curler and then Jota's composure to wrap up the points.

Fulham, safely ensconced in 12th place in the table, had little by way of response as Liverpool eased off the gas in the closing stages, perhaps with Wednesday night's Merseyside derby at Everton in mind.