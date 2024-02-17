Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins double helps Villa return to Premier League top four

Aston Villa have scored 52 Premier League goals this campaign, already more than they scored in total last season (51).

Ollie Watkins scored twice as Aston Villa returned to the Premier League's top four with a narrow victory at Fulham.

Jacob Ramsey pinched the ball off Willian after a poor throw-in from Antonee Robinson and set up Watkins who slotted Villa into a 23rd-minute lead.

And the England forward deservedly doubled his tally when he buried Youri Tielemans' through-ball just after the restart.

The hosts were gifted a way back into the match as Rodrigo Muniz capitalised on a mix-up between Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and defender Clement Lenglet.

Martinez was then called into two fine saves in second-half injury time as Unai Emery's side held on.

They now sit fourth in the table after rivals Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Wolves on Saturday.

Watkins stars as Villa return to form

It is no secret that Aston Villa have not had the start to 2024 the club would have wanted.

After missing out on a chance to go top of the Premier League on Boxing Day, Villa have lost four of their past 10 matches in all competitions, and had slipped down to fifth in the league table.

The visitors started brightly with Tielemans, in for the injured Boubacar Kamara, setting up Watkins, only for his goal to be ruled offside in the first two minutes.

After the forward's opener, Leon Bailey struck the crossbar with a curling effort and Tielemans was denied by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno when through on goal.

Alex Moreno also had a first-half headed finish ruled out for a tight offside, timing his run a fraction too early to meet Watkins' flick on.

The England striker had a superb game and has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. He had come into Saturday's match with just two goals from his past 10 games.

Villa, now two points clear of Tottenham in fifth, face Nottingham Forest at home in their next match next Saturday.

More to follow.