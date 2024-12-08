Fulham v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups with Gunners aiming to cut Liverpool’s Premier League lead

Arsenal aim to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League in the early kick-off against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to four points after the Reds’ Merseyside derby was postponed due to the threat of adverse weather from Storm Darragh.

The Gunners cut the gap to Arne Slot’s side in the title race with victory over Arsenal midweek, but Marco Silva’s side pose a threat and enter the game flying after Alex Iwobi inspired the Londoners to victory over Brighton.

Silva will be determined to stop Arsenal’s formidable set-piece routine, which has developed into one of the biggest strengths of Arteta’s side, leading many to debate how to stop their co-ordinated plan at corners and free-kicks.

Follow all of the latest updates from the clash at Craven Cottage in our live blog below:

Fulham v Arsenal

Saturday 7 December 2024 13:30 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Fulham v Arsenal in the Premier League.

It promises to be a fascinating clash at Craven Cottage, where our chief football writer Miguel Delaney will be on hand to provide the latest updates and analysis in this gripping title race.

Plus we’ll have minute-by-minute updates from kick-off and the team news from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Spurs host Chelsea in another London derby.