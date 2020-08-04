Fulham, USMNT's Tim Ream return to the Premier League after beating Brentford in 'World's Richest Game'

Joe Bryan (top left) and his Fulham teammates and coaches celebrate the journeyman fullback's extra-time game-winning goal that took the club back to the Premier League. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Fulham is back in the Premier League following a one-year stay in England’s second-tier. The Cottagers won Tuesday’s Championship playoff final — dubbed “the world’s richest game” with promotion to the Prem worth north of $200 million to the winners — against west London rival Brentford two goals by journeyman left back Joe Bryan in extra time.

Bryan’s goals were among the few highlights of a tense and cagey match, which was understandable considering the stakes involved, that remained scoreless after 90 minutes. But the winning goal might not have happened at all if not for an egregious and ultimately fatal mistake by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who was badly out of position on Bryan’s opener off a free kick in the 105th minute:

Joe Bryan gives his team the lead with a WILD free kick!



Fulham are just minutes from the Premier League 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r1NLPludMU — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2020

With the Bees forced to chase the equalizer, the game opened up and Fulham — and Bryan — added another goal. Brentford would pull one back through Henrik Dalsgaard with seconds remaining, but it was too late to change the outcome at that stage.

United States national team defender Tim Ream played the full 90 minutes for the Cottagers, which spent13 straight seasons in the Prem before they were relegated for the first time this century in 2014. Ream helped Fulham return to the Prem four years later but they went straight back down at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.



