Fulham unable to make most of chances as Everton claim point at Craven Cottage

Sonia Twigg, PA
·2 min read

Fulham were left to rue a host of missed opportunities as they played out a goalless draw against Everton at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had the best of the home side’s chances, but the Serbia striker was unable to add to his nine-goal Premier League haul for the season.

Jordan Pickford made a number of key saves to keep Fulham at bay, including from Mitrovic and Willian, as the Cottagers were left frustrated after failing to break the deadlock despite having 24 attempts on goal.

Fulham went into the game in seventh place and having scored 22 goals this season – before the weekend only Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham had found the net more times – but they drew a rare blank against manager Marco Silva’s former club.

The game started with both sides trying to gain an early advantage, Willian heading wide for Fulham while Bernd Leno had to be alert at the other end to tip a Demarai Gray header over the bar.

Pickford made two saves in a matter of minutes to keep put Willian’s shot and then a well-timed header from the home side’s leading scorer Mitrovic.

There were chances from both sides as they continued to search for the opener, Tim Ream forcing a save from Pickford before Leno had to gather a header from James Tarkowski.

Fulham had a penalty shout at the start of the second half when Willian went down after an Idrissa Gueye challenge in the area, but referee John Brooks waved play on and there was no lengthy VAR review.

Everton worked hard to break down Fulham’s attempts to open them up while committing limited numbers forward themselves, relying mainly on playing counter-attacking football and finding it difficult to escape Fulham’s offside trap.

Mitrovic had another opportunity in the 61st minute when he was picked out by Bobby Decordova-Reid at the far post. The prolific forward controlled the ball on his chest before taking a shot but the ball flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

Fulham continued to pile on the pressure but carving openings was difficult, with the Everton defenders making a number of blocks and Pickford proving an unbeatable final line of defence, including keeping out a low drive from Willian in the closing stages.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. He sent the first set to a tiebreak after continuously tying the match following every game Coric won. The Canadian won the first three points in the final set before Coric came back to win

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Canada takes on new international challengers in Pan Continental Curling Championship

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson face some non-traditional opponents in the inaugural Pan Continental championship starting Monday in Calgary. Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Chinese Tapei are among countries in a new World Curling Federation event designed to both streamline the world championship qualification process and provide an equivalent to the 47-year-old European championship that is a worlds qualifier. The seven-day Pan Continental concluding Nov. 6 at Calgary's WinSport Ev

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • 8 major NHL records, milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season

    Phil Kessel's pursuit of NHL "ironman" status and seven other milestone chases to follow this season.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g