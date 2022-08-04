Fulham in talks with Bayern Munich to sign Joshua Zirkzee despite Southampton interest

Joshua Zirkzee scored 18 goals in 47 games on loan at Anderlecht from Bayern Munich (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham are in talks to sign versatile Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Bournemouth and Southampton have also shown an interest in the Holland Under-21 international but he favours a move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham manager Marco Silva wants new signings after admitting last weekend that his side are not ready for their opening game of the season against Liverpool on Saturday.

Zirkzee spent last season on loan at Anderlecht, where he scored 16 goals in 41 games.

The 21-year-old has made a total of 17 appearances for Bayern. He was in talks over a move to Rennes but is targeting a switch to the Premier League.

Fulham’s interest in Zirkzee comes as they line up new centre-backs to bolster their defence.

Their top target is West Ham defender Issa Diop, while they have also been linked with Eric Bailly from Manchester United and Leicester’s Jannik Vestergaard.

Fulham are set for disappointment in their pursuit of Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, who is set to join Monaco on a season-long loan, with an option to buy included.

The Cottagers had considered a move for Genk forward Ike Ugbo but the former Chelsea academy player is on the verge of joining Troyes.

They have signed Bernd Leno, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Manor Solomon and Kevin Mbabu this summer, but Silva has raised concerns about recruitment.

“We, as a squad, are not ready,” said Silva last weekend after naming only three senior outfield players on the bench for their final pre-season friendly against Villarreal.