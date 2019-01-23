Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara arrested and banned after fighting member of club's staff

Fulham’s mercurial forward Aboubakar Kamara has been arrested on suspicion of ABH

Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage after allegedly getting into a fight with a member of the club’s staff at Fulham’s training ground.

Police were called to Fulham’s base in Motspur Park early Monday evening due to reports of an altercation involving the French striker.

The Mail report manager Claudio Ranieri had banished the French striker from first team training for being a disruptive influence, when Kamara turned up at the club’s training ground on Monday in attempt to sort out his future.

However, his visit ended up with him being arrested.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to a training ground in New Malden, shortly after 17.00hrs on Monday, 21 January to reports of a fight.

“Officers attended. One man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of ABH and criminal damage.

“He has been taken into custody in a south London police station. Enquiries continue.”

Kamara has already clashed with teammates on and off the pitch this season

In a statement, Fulham said: “The Club is grateful for the swift attention and action by the Metropolitan Police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday.

“The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.

“We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment.”

It is the latest controversial incident to engulf the 23-year-old striker this season.

Claudio Ranieri said he wanted to ‘kill’ Kamara after he took the ball from Aleksandar Mitrovic and then missed the penalty against Huddersfield

In the December 29 victory over Huddersfield he ignored team orders and instead took responsibility from Mitrovic, who among other team-mates he argued with, for a late penalty he ultimately missed.

Mitrovic then rescued him by scoring a winning goal before Fulham’s manager Claudio Ranieri said he had wanted to “kill” Kamara, who he also accused of lacking respect for his club and team-mates while revealing he would consider dropping him for their next fixture, against Arsenal.

The forward appeared as a substitute and even scored at the Emirates Stadium but has not made a further appearance in their three fixtures since then, during which allegations of the fight during yoga emerged.