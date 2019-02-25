Fulham-Southampton Preview

Southampton might be closer to Premier League safety than Fulham, but neither club are playing like they want to remain in the top-flight for another season.

The Saints look to avoid a third consecutive defeat Wednesday night when they attempt to hand visiting Fulham a fourth straight loss.

Entering this mid-week slate of matches, Southampton (5-9-13) sit atop the Premier League's relegation zone, one point from safety before Tuesday's fixtures. They are seven points clear of Fulham, who reside in the middle of the drop and still have a somewhat nice cushion ahead of last-place Huddersfield Town.

Though it seems the Saints probably won't drop to the depths of Fulham (4-5-18) or Huddersfield, they need things to turn around - and probably as soon as possible. Southampton are 0-2-2 since winning two straight in mid-January and coming off a 2-0 loss at Arsenal over the weekend.

The Gunners scored both of their goals within the first 17 minutes of the match, leaving the visitors shell-shocked before being able to catch their collective breath.

Southampton obviously can't afford another early deficit, even if their next opponent are far from the caliber of their last. That makes Wednesday's contest against a Fulham side that's 1-0-6 in 2019 a golden opportunity to begin to make things right.

"We know Wednesday is a very big game, and we have to find the right shape and personnel for it," manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told Southampton's official website. "We will have to be at maximum focus, and we will do everything to win the game."

Though it would seem the Saints have the advantage in this contest, it is Fulham who are actually in position to do the double on the season series. Aleksandar Mitrovic had two goals and Ryan Sessegnon recorded two assists in the Cottagers' 3-2 win at Craven Cottage on Nov. 24.

Fulham, however, have only two victories since then and managed just one goal during their current three-game league losing streak. That score came via Ryan Babel, three minutes into Friday's match at West Ham United. However, the Hammers scored three unanswered goals to pull away for a 3-1 triumph in London.

"We started well, we should've continued playing," manager Claudio Ranieri told Fulham's official website following that defeat. "For us, I know it's tough, but we must believe. We must continue to fight because I don't like players who give up. I know it's very difficult, but we must fight.

"We will fight together. If you fight, you may have a chance. If you don't fight, you've lost before you play."

Fulham are 0-2-12 in the Premier League on the road this season. Their last top-flight victory away from home came at Aston Villa in April 2014 during their previous stint in the Premier League.

Southampton could be without midfielder Michael Obafemi, who recently returned to action for the team but suffered a hamstring injury versus Arsenal.

"It's horrible for him to have this problem after just 20 minutes (into the game)," Hasenhuttl said.