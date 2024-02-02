Advertisement

Fulham sign Broja on loan

BBC
·1 min read
Armando Broja of Chelsea
Armando Broja of Chelsea

Chelsea forward Armando Broja will spend the remainder of this season on loan at fellow Premier League club Fulham.

The 22-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring two goals and assisting a further two in all competitions.

The Albania international, who joined Chelsea as an Under-9, will now continue his development with fellow west London club Fulham.

Broja said: "It feels amazing. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started, meet the players and manager, and play for the fans.

"The fans always play a big role and I can't wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I'm going to work hard for the team and create a real bond.

"I'm really honoured and excited to be here."