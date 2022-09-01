Fulham seal £5m Carlos Vinicius transfer as former Tottenham forward returns to the Premier League

Fulham have completed the £5m signing of former Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius.

The 27-year-old joined PSV Eindhoven last summer on a two-year loan from Benfica but has cut short that arrangement in order to move to Craven Cottage.

As a result, the Eredivisie giants will be due a sizeable sell-on clause and bonuses depending on performances, keeping the initial fee low.

With just minutes to go until the transfer deadline, a three-year deal was confirmed by Fulham with the option for a further 12 months.

“I’m really happy to be here. I think it’s a big club with good people, so I’m really, really happy,” he said.

“I’m happy to be back in the Premier League again. I’m more experienced now and I think I can help the club.”

Vinicius returns to the Premier League after a one-year loan stint at Spurs between 2020 and 2021, scoring once in nine top-flight appearances during his time in north London.

Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic has started the season in prolific fashion, scoring five goals in as many games and trailing only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

Manager Marco Silva has made little secret of his desire to see the club strengthen in order to compete in the Premier League this season after a period of yo-yoing between England’s top two divisions.