Fulham risk Justin Kluivert transfer hijack amid approaches for Bamba Dieng and Moussa Dembele return

Fulham have still not been able to find an agreement amid protracted talks to sign Justin Kluivert on loan from Roma.

The 23-year-old is seen as a key Marco Silva target with a desire at Craven Cottage to sign a new winger after Israel international Manor Solomon suffered a serious knee injury in training.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP are now seeking to hijack Fulham’s move, with clubs in Germany and Italy also interested in signing the son of legendary Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert.

The problem has arisen over Roma’s insistence on including an obligation to buy in the deal that would see them earn a guaranteed £8million, with a percentage of a future sale also requested.

A straight sale would be simpler for Roma, who face losing their winger for free at the end of his contract next summer.

Fulham have also made contact with Marseille about signing Bamba Dieng, whom the French giants are ready to sell after signing former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Dieng would cost more than Kluivert and also has interest from Everton. The Cottagers are weighing up using him in a wide role this season.

Former forward Moussa Dembele has also been contacted by Fulham but snubbed a chance to return to west London from Lyon.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee and Bordeaux’s Ui-Jo Hwang remain alternative attacking targets on the club’s shortlist with multiple talks ongoing this week.