Fulham Revives Interest in Man Utd Ace Amid Napoli Links; Funds Could Fuel Ugarte Pursuit

Scott McTominay appears to be the player who will bring in a significant sum into Manchester United, which the Red Devils could use toward their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

This weekend, Corriere dello Sport reported that McTominay has agreed on personal terms with Napoli. However, the Italian club struggle to meet Manchester United’s €30 million asking price unless they manage to sell Victor Osimhen first.

With Napoli waiting to figure out Osimhen’s situation to bring in funds to improve their squad, this could leave the door open for another team like Fulham to enter and swoop in to land the 27-year-old.

Sky Sports (h/t Express) reports that Fulham was not expected to continue negotiations after having two bids rejected, the most recent being around £20 million.

However, talks with Manchester United have resumed, and Fulham are preparing to make a third, improved offer for McTominay in the coming days.

The summer transfer window has reached its final stages, and Manchester United will need to decide soon if they can work out an agreement with PSG for Ugarte or make a last-ditch effort for another target.