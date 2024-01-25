Fulham have hope despite Carabao Cup heartbreak as experience breeds success

Fulham came up just short in their bid to reach Wembley, but Marco Silva sees the club’s run to their first-ever League Cup semi-final as part of a larger process.

Had Fulham seen off Liverpool, they would have reached only the third major final in their history. Silva is on a mission to improve that record.

He believes the experience they have gained from reaching the latter stages of a competition will help breed future success.

“You don’t often have this type of moment [at Fulham],” he said before the game. “When you have the chance to feel this again and to play these types of games, they are special.”

And Fulham fans knew this was a special night. It felt like a big occasion for the Cottagers, both in terms of this season and in their history.

But early promise quickly evaporated, as Liverpool stole an early lead through Luis Diaz and controlled the match to send Fulham out, despite a late equaliser on the night by Issa Diop.

“Any club that is not used to being at this stage is going to develop,” Silva said afterwards. “Not being so emotional [and] nervous at the start of these games comes with experience of these types of games.

Heartbreak: Fulham came close to reaching only the third major cup final in their history (REUTERS)

“It is a journey. In some things we are really growing. Last season, our Carabao Cup was not good enough. This season, we were able to be in the semi-finals.”

Fulham’s hopes of another cup run this season now rest with the FA Cup — and they host Newcastle in the fourth round on Saturday.

Last season, they led Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals and were again dreaming of Wembley until a mad spell saw Silva, Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic all sent off and they ultimately crashed out.

And there were also key moments across the 180 minutes of this semi-final tie with Liverpool which Fulham players might come to replay in their heads.

Fulham came into last night’s fixture chasing the tie and spent most of the evening chasing shadows, but they did have their chances.

Joao Palhinha’s early volley over the bar was a poor miss and Andreas Pereira hit the post with an unguarded goal gaping in the second half.

“My players gave everything but we were not ruthless enough,” Silva said.

While Fulham squandered this shot a winning major silverware for the first time, there is no doubting they are heading in the right direction. With Silva in charge, there is hope.