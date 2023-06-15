Fulham fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Everton first before Brentford kick off difficult run

Fulham will begin another new Premier League season away at Everton as Marco Silva aims to build on an impressive return to England’s top flight.

The Cottagers were as high as sixth in the standings heading in March, before bans for striker Aleksander Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva - following a fiery FA Cup tie at Manchester United - coincided with a run of just four wins from their final 13 games.

It is a difficult start for Fulham, who face rivals Brentford, Arsenal and Manchester City in their opening four games. Their first London derby against local rivals Chelsea comes soon after at Craven Cottage, while October is not much easier with clashes against Tottenham and Brighton before Manchester United come to town in November.

The festive and New Year schedule sees Fulham host Burnley, travel to Bournemouth and entertain Arsenal. The season concludes away at Luton.

Fulham complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest (h)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Everton (h)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest (a)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Luton Town (a)