Fulham fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest at London match

Referee Peter Bankes stops the game as a member of the crowd requires medical attention during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

A Fulham fan died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Championship game against Blackpool.

The Championship tie at Craven Cottage in west London was halted for more than 40 minutes as medics rushed to the stands to give aid to Paul Parish.

Mr Parish was treated at the Hammersmith End stand before being taken to hospital on Saturday evening.

However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals he was pronounced dead.

The match, which was paused after just 15 minutes so Mr Parish could get medical attention, finished 1-1.

"It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter Paul Parish," Fulham said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to Paul’s loved ones."