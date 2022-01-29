Fulham fan dies after cardiac arrest in stands during Blackpool game - GETTY IMAGES

A Fulham supporter died after collapsing at a match on Saturday, as concern was raised over a series of medical alerts in the stands this season.

Paul Parish, who died in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, was among three fans to fall ill at separate matches, with Wycombe and Oldham also having home games disrupted.

Amid calls for investigations into potential links among at least seven games to see fan emergencies, public health experts expressed scepticism that the pandemic was to blame.

Play was halted for 41 minutes at Craven Cottage while medics from both tends attended to Mr Parish in the Hammersmith Stand.

The Championship club announced he had later died, in a statement, which said: "It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish. Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital.

"He sadly passed away this evening. Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones."

Saturday's medical alerts came after fan collapses in recent months at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle's St James' Park, Watford's Vicarage Road and at Southampton.

With the Christian Eriksen collapse at Euro 2020 fresh in memories, on-field alerts include Wigan’s Charlie Wyke, John Fleck, of Sheffield United, and Sheriff Tiraspol’s Adama Traore.

Fans falling ill 'unlikely to be Covid-related'

Professor Gabriel Scally, former president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine, recognised that "we are still learning" about the impact of long Covid on society. However, he says there is not enough evidence to immediately suggest a direct link with the pandemic.

"The most likely explanation is coincidence," said Prof Scally of the apparent uptick in incidents. "It's an interesting although unlikely suggestion that there's any relationship with Covid."

Story continues

Prof Scally added that "we are still learning about long Covid" but he does not believe there is currently enough evidence to draw a link with football. "There is evidence of respiratory or cardiovascular damage from long Covid, but the numbers just aren't there yet at football to support such a theory," he said.

The EFL was gathering information on Saturday night about an unprecedented day of medical alerts in the stands. At Oldham a fan was taken ill during the early stages of their League Two game against Rochdale. The club said the fan was "back responsive and receiving treatment" and added: "A heartfelt thank you to supporters who alerted it quickly to the stewards and medical team in the Main Stand Upper."

The League One match between Wycombe and MK Dons was halted for a couple of minutes late in the first half because of what the Dons described as "a medical incident behind the Wycombe goal". Wycombe later tweeted: "A young supporter who fell momentarily ill in the terrace in the first-half is feeling okay and being looked after in the First Aid room."