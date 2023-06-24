Fulham eye cut-price transfer for FC Twente defender Joshua Brenet

Fulham are monitoring the availability of FC Twente defender Joshua Brenet, who is also attracting interest from Burnley.

The 29-year-old right-back looks set to leave the Dutch club with just one year left on his current contract and a clause that could see him walk away for just £1million.

Fulham also face further competition for his services from three of the biggest clubs in Turkey in Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Brenet’s availability could be useful to Marco Silva, who considered a move for the two-time Netherlands international late last summer.

Fulham look set to lose a host of defenders this summer with Antonee Robinson attracting interest from Newcastle and Marseille, while Kenny Tete has been linked with Liverpool and Tosin Adarabioyo has Tottenham, Monaco and Rennes all monitoring him.

Cedric Soares has returned to Arsenal after a six-month loan spell came to an end and Layvin Kurzawa has similarly gone back to Paris Saint-Germain. Fiorentina's left-sided centre-back Igor is another potential option to boost Fulham's backline this summer.