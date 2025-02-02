Fulham defender closing in on Alexander-Arnold assist record

Antonee Robison is having a terrific individual season at Fulham. The left-back’s impressive form continued with an assist in Fulham’s 2-1 win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Robinson has evolved into one of the Premier League’s leading left-backs in West London. The 27-year-old’s assist at St James’ Park was his 10th in 23 league appearances this season. Incredibly, the USA international recorded just seven assists in his previous 101 games as a Premier League player.

Great result at a tough place to go 💪🏽 Thanks to all the fans who made the journey 🟪 pic.twitter.com/9YymVopCVf — Antonee Robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) February 1, 2025

Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (13) has provided more assists in the Premier League this season, while Robinson has now joined an exclusive group of defenders to have reached double figures for assists in a single Premier League campaign.

Robinson now has Trent Alexander-Arnold’s single-season record in his sights. The Liverpool right-back recorded a record-breaking 13 assists for a defender during the 2019/20 campaign.

The most assists by a defender in a Premier League season

13 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (2019/20)

12 – Trent Alexander Arnold, Liverpool (2021/22)

12 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (2018/19)

12 – Andy Robertson, Liverpool (2019/20)

11 – Andy Robertson, Liverpool (2018/19)

11 – Leighton Baines, Everton (2010/11)

11 – Andy Hinchcliffe, Everton (1994/95)

10* – Antonee Robinson, Fulham (2024/25)

10 – Kieran Trippier, Newcastle (2023/24)

10 – Andy Robertson, Liverpool (2011/12)

