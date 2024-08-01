Fulham close in on £6.7m deal for Villarreal defender Jorge Cuenca

Fulham are in advanced talks to sign Villarreal centre-back Jorge Cuenca.

The Cottagers believe they can secure the 24-year-old for as little as £6.7million.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is insistent on the club signing two centre-backs this summer, with Tosin Adarabioyo having joined Chelsea as a free agent and Tim Ream in talks to join Charlotte FC in the MLS.

Cuenca, formerly of Barcelona, became a regular for Villareal last season.

Meanwhile, Fulham are set to announce the signing of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

The midfielder will join for £27m plus £7m in add-ons in a club-record deal for Fulham.