Fulham boss Scott Parker ‘angry' at Ademola Lookman Panenka: ‘You can’t miss a penalty like that’

Fulham boss Scott Parker has told Ademola Lookman he must learn quickly after seeing an attempted Paneka penalty saved in the 98th minute against West Ham.

The 23-year-old was given the chance to claim a vital and deserved point against the Hammers but attempted a pathetic Paneka, with so little power that West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had time to dive and stand himself up once more before catching the ball.

West Ham scored late themselves through Tomas Soucek, robbing Parker's side of a vital point and a run of three games without defeat, making Lookman's mistake all the more agonising.

Speaking after the game, Parker said: "The penalty - the boy has made a mistake, that's clear. You can miss a penalty, but you can't miss a penalty like that. He knows that. When you're young you have to learn quick.

"He's disappointed and rightly so. Everyone can miss penalties of course but in a certain way. This is football, growing as an individual and we'll learn from this.

"I'm not going to shirk away from the penalty miss, I'm angry, and he [Lookman] is as well. You just can't miss a penalty like that. If you take one like that, you have to score."

