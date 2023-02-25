Fulham boss Marco Silva keeping Manor Solomon in cotton wool until fully fit

The winger suffered a serious ankle injury at the start of the season, ruling him out for four months of the campaign, but since his return he has found the net three times in as many matches. Solomon struck the winner at Brighton last week and also scored against Nottingham Forest, before his effort on Friday cancelled out Pablo Sarabia's goal to secure a point for the hosts. Silva praised the Israel international's quality but issued a note of caution as to when he will be ready for a full match. "When a player performs well coming off the bench of course he is showing the quality that he has, how he is helping the team as well," the Fulham boss said. "Of course Manor is not ready for 90 minutes but he needs minutes to play with this intensity because it is the Premier League and when you are out from playing for three or four months it is always difficult. "The most important thing for me, for all the players, is they have to be important for the team, from the start or from the bench, that is what I demand from them. "But I am pleased with a player who has come from the bench in the last three games, he has scored some important goals for us, and more importantly for him because it has boosted his confidence and he is different from the other players in what he has. "His one-v-one situation is really strong and coming from the left he is important."

