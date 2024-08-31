Fulham beat Ipswich to loan signing of Nelson

Reiss Nelson made his Arsenal debut as an 18-year-old in 2018 [Getty Images]

Fulham have signed Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old - a former England Under-21 international - had been in talks with Ipswich before the Cottagers made their move on deadline day.

Nelson came through the Arsenal youth system and has made 90 first-team appearances.

He has also had loan spells at Feyenoord and Hoffenheim.

Nelson has played two minutes of Arsenal's Premier League season so far, having made 24 appearances during 2023-24.

Only two of those appearances were starts in the league or Champions League.

He joins as Arsenal are set to sign winger Raheem Sterling from Chelsea.

Gunners midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe joined Fulham earlier in the transfer window while striker Eddie Nketiah moved to Crystal Palace for £30m on deadline day.