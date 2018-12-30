Fulham-Arsenal Preview

Coming off a chastening defeat in which all of their shortcomings were laid bare, Arsenal look to regroup and start the new year on a positive note Tuesday when they host relegation-threatened Fulham at the Emirates in a London derby.

The goodwill of all the positives the Gunners (11-5-4) accumulated under first-year manager Unai Emery - the 22-match unbeaten streak, the gaffer's demands of accountability extending throughout the roster, the easy passage through to the Europa League knockout round en route to a top-five status with designs on a Champions League berth through a top-four finish - has been squandered with three losses in the last five matches in all competitions.

Each defeat has shown the gulf in class Arsenal must traverse to reclaim their status as Premier League title contenders, but Saturday's 5-1 hiding at Anfield by Liverpool revealed all the flaws Emery must fix. Ainsley Maitland-Niles staked the Gunners to a 1-0 lead on 11 minutes when he knocked home a cross by Alex Iwobi, but the wheels came off shortly thereafter.

Arsenal's threadbare defence was shredded by Roberto Firmino, who leveled the match in the 14th minute and put Liverpool ahead two minutes later as he slalomed through a pair of weak challenges. Then it was Stephan Lichtsteiner keeping Mohamed Salah onsides as he set up Sadio Mane for a third on 32 minutes. Penalties by Salah and Firmino on either side of halftime capped the bruising evening for the Gunners, one Emery did not hide from post-match.

"I think we started well, but after our goal, they pushed, and when they push here, they play with great determination and with players who can make difference all over the pitch," Emery said. "They scored three quick goals and it was a difficult moment for us. We spoke in the dressing room - it's another experience for us. A bad experience but an experience to learn from. In the second half we needed to stand up, to keep our position individually and collectively on the game."

Mesut Ozil did not accompany the team to Anfield due to a knee injury, starting a fresh round of speculation whether there is any room for him on the squad, let alone the starting XI, going forward. Equally curious was Emery's decision not to play top two scorers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette together, with Aubameyang completely starved of service - the Gabon international totaled just six touches and completed four passes, three of them coming on restarts after Liverpool goals.

"We have to work. We've been doing well until now," Lichtsteiner told Arsenal's official website. "We just need to keep working, looking forward at every game and try not to have more injuries, because it's been a bad moment for us with injuries. It's a challenge and one we need to accept."

Laurent Koscielny will likely be restored into the starting XI to partner with Sokratis in central defence after Shkodran Mustafi had a torrid time and was subbed off at halftime. Arsenal are still dealing with a spate of injuries on the back line that have sidelined Nacho Monnreal and wide back Hector Bellerin, leaving open the possibility of Emery switching to a three-man back for this contest.

Fulham's issues defensively come more from a lack of quality than injury issues, but the Cottagers (3-5-12) have begun to find their footing in that area with their first two clean sheets of the season in the last three matches.

Unlike their scoreless draw at Newcastle United on Dec. 22, Fulham made the most of their stingy defense and left it late to top Huddersfield Town 1-0 in a six-point relegation belter. Aleksandar Mitrovic slotted home a pass from Ryan Sessegnon in second-half stoppage time, saving the blushes of teammate Aboubakar Kamara, who vociferously demanded to Mitrovic he take the penalty awarded for a handball in the 82nd minute only to be stoned by Jonas Lossl.

Manager Claudio Ranieri was livid with Kamara post-match, telling Sky Sports, ""The man who should shoot the penalty is Mitrovic, and Kamara did not respect me, the club, the team-mates, the crowd, anybody.

"He take the ball and want to shoot the ball, it is unbelievable. I want to kill him."

It was Mitrovic's team-high eighth goal as he ended a six-match goalless drought. What Ranieri will do with Kamara is anyone's guess, though Andre Schurrle could move ahead of him on the pecking order with the quick turnaround after the winger was a spectator from the bench for Saturday's win.

Ranieri will also have to make at least two changes to his starting XI. Central midfielder and Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers cannot face his parent club, which makes Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa the most likely candidate to fill that spot. Anguissa has not played since being sent off for two yellow cards in Fulham's 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Dec. 8.

The second change is more concerning since it involves injured centre back Alfie Mawson and comes at a delicate point for Fulham, who appeared to have made the necessary adjustments to a three-man back in which Mawson was flanked by Tim Ream and Dennis Odoi. Maxime Le Marchand replaced Mawson for the second half against Huddersfield and appears the best option to continue deputising in that role.

Arsenal played arguably their best league match of the season in the reverse fixture, storming to a 5-1 victory at Craven Cottage on Oct. 7. Lacazette snapped a 1-1 tie four minutes after the restart and completed his brace. Aubameyang set up Aaron Ramsey on 67 minutes and then added a brace of his own in the final quarter-hour.

The Gunners have won four on the trot over Fulham and are 9-4-0 against them at home in the Premier League era. The Cottagers have never left Arsenal grounds victorious in 26 all-time trips to north London (0-5-21) spanning 104 years since the first match Sept. 12, 1914.