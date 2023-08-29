Fulham agree deal to sign Sevilla striker Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos battles with Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Uefa Super Cup - Getty Images/Claudio Villa

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos will decide on a move to Fulham after the clubs agreed the terms of a deal for his switch to Craven Cottage.

The 29-year-old has been on Marco Silva’s radar in his search for wide attacking options which has seen the club look at Everton’s Demarai Gray and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

With a broad agreement in place for Ocampos to move to the Premier League, the deal rests on whether the Argentine wants to leave behind Champions League football in Seville after winning the Europa League last season.

Ocampos had a loan at Ajax last season which was cut short and saw him return to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium where he played a part in their Europa League triumph, which included victory over Manchester United.

He has been available for the right deal this summer, with Sevilla considering offers for some of their biggest assets including Morocco goalkeeper Bono, who has joined Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Fulham are expected to have a busy final week of the summer transfer window, with Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda their immediate priority after announcing the signing of Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne.

After selling Aleksandar Mitrovic, also to Al-Hilal, Silva would ideally like Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug but his Bundesliga club are not willing to sell the Germany international. Ajax left-back Owen Wijndal is also on their list of potential targets.

Forest close in on defensive duo

Nottingham Forest are close to sealing the double signing of Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares and Corinthians centre-half Murillo.

Forest are set to be busy in the final days of this transfer window and expect to sign Tavares and Murillo in the next 24 hours.

Tavares, the left-back, has been a target for Steve Cooper after talks broke down with Monaco over Ismail Jakobs and is expected for a medical on Wednesday.

Forest expect Arsenal's Nuno Tavares in Nottingham for a medical on Wednesday - REUTERS/David Klein

The Portugal international has just under two years left on his contract at the Emirates and is poised to join Forest initially on loan.

Murillo, 21, is also lined up for medical tests but there has been a delay in his flight into the UK due to problems with air traffic control.

Forest still hope to conclude a £9 million deal for Murillo before Friday’s deadline.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another target and it is understood he will move from Chelsea when the future of Brennan Johnson is resolved.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Johnson before the 11pm cut-off point on Friday, with Forest still pushing for a fee approaching £50 million.

Brighton look to Cashin

Brighton have been in talks over a deal for Republic of Ireland Under-21 centre-back Eiran Cashin following his eye-catching breakthrough at Derby County.

The 21-year-old has been playing regularly at Pride Park from the season they were relegated from the Championship. Last season he started 43 matches in League One as Paul Warne’s team finished just outside the play-off places.

Brighton believe Derby's Eiran Cashin can step up from League One to the Premier League - Michael Regan/Getty Images

His performances in senior football have led to Premier League scouts watching him and Brighton believe he can make another step up. They have been in talks over the summer about a deal and he remains a player of interest in the final days of the summer window.

Cashin is in the final year of his Derby contract, although his club would be due solidarity payments if he moved as a free agent.

Ajax target City’s McAtee as Kudus replacement

James McAtee has emerged as a potential short-term replacement for Mohammed Kudus at Ajax as suitors line up hoping to persuade Manchester City to loan the England Under-21 midfielder.

Ajax, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Sheffield United, where McAtee spent last season on loan, are all interested in the 20-year-old.

The Dutch side are looking for someone to fill the hole left after Kudus’s £38 million departure for West Ham United.

City have told interested parties they will not consider selling McAtee, whom they consider to be a potential future first-team player.

But it remains to be seen if the Premier League and European champions are willing to let McAtee leave on loan for a second successive season, before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Pep Guardiola would ideally like to keep McAtee at City this season but the club recognise he needs minutes after the strides he took on loan at Sheffield United last season.

Wolves also have an interest in McAtee’s City team-mate Tommy Doyle.

Tuanzebe training with Luton

Former Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe has been training at Luton Town as he looks for a new club.

Tuanzebe, 25, had eight years as a pro at Old Trafford before leaving this summer following loans at Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke.

Luton have been assessing centre-backs since the start of the season in the Premier League and they have conceded seven goals in two games.

Norwich offer deal to Kinetic graduate

Norwich City have offered a contract to winger Errol Mundle-Smith, 18, who has been playing at the highly-regarded Kinetic Academy in South London. Kinetic graduates include Joe Aribo at Southampton.

